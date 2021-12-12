Will figure skater Shaun White miss the Olympics? – skateboard

He only had one chance left: Shawn White. © APA/getty/Sean M. Haffey

On the way to his fifth Winter Olympics, snowboarding superstar Shawn White clearly missed a good starting position. The American has only one chance to qualify for the big event in China

The three-time Olympic half-pipe champ was only eighth at the first attempt at the US qualifier on Saturday at Copper Mountain. The 35-year-old, who won gold in 2006, 2010 and 2018, fell at the third attempt and ended up ranking behind other Americans Taylor Gold and Chase Josie, who finished fifth and sixth.

White’s second and last chance to secure one of the Olympic starting positions for Team USA on January 8th at Mammoth Mountain. Winter sports fans in the US have already been in the spotlight over the past few days. President Joe Biden’s government will diplomatically boycott the Olympics.

This should not have any impact on the arrival and participation of the athletes themselves, but nevertheless the controversy swirls around the big event. There is significant political tension between the United States and China due to the human rights situations, and also because of many other controversial issues.