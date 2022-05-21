Will Electronic Arts (EA) be sold soon?

Recent conversations between the computer game manufacturer and several companies indicate that Electronic Arts will be sold soon.
The basics in brief
- Electronic Arts (EA) recently had discussions with several companies.
- Contacts indicate a potential sale of the video game maker.
. manufacturer the computerand video games, Electronic Arts (EA), recently made contacts with various companies. This may refer to one a discount or on one fusion the company?
Electronic Arts seeks to achieve financial stability
invested in recent years EA A total of five billion dollarTo buy new studios or search for talent. All with the aim of maintaining competition. there FIFA And star Wars Expires next year «Seek EA Looking for other ways to achieve financial stability.
Discussions with Disney and Apple
Andrew Wilson CEO of EAIts use has been reported Disney And apple I was in touch. This indicates the possibility of a discount from EA or one fusion there.
There is currently no ‘Deal in Business’. whether that sale Come, the future will appear.
