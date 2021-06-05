Will David Spade be the new host of Bachelor in Paradise in the US?

Has Chris Harrison, 49, found a replacement? After accusations of racism, the mediator stated in February that he would no longer moderate a “Bachelor” degree in the future. He will also no longer be a mid-ranger on “Die Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise” in the United States. Now there is an alternative to – at least for “.

Next season, David Spade (56) will not step in for the 49-year-old. However, the “Grown’s Head” star will not be able to master this challenge alone. He is one of the many guests, according to Page Six. Given his experience as a comedian, it might not be the most obvious choice for many fans, but it seems the creators had something in mind.

The show’s producers want to have some fun with him. According to a source, they think the format has become too dangerous. The actor is also a “Bachelor” fan who made his fans laugh with entertaining “The Bachelor” comments online. American “The Bachelorette” (35) has found new hosts With Kaitlyn Bristowe.