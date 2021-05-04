science

Wildlife: When a donkey digs for water

May 5, 2021
Faye Stephens

Anyone looking for water in the desert should bring a donkey or a horse. Or even better: an elephant. This can be deduced at least from scientific research recently published in the specialized journal “Science”. It has appeared. In it, an international team of researchers examined the influence of large animals on ecosystems. And here it is: Sooner or later, said species dig for water in very dry areas, which benefit small creatures.

