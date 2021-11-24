World

Wildlife concern – Prince William once again criticizes overpopulation in Africa

November 24, 2021
Esmond Barker

Prince William criticizes Africa’s overpopulation again

The British prince and father of three blames population growth for putting pressure on African animals.

Concerned about Africa’s wildlife, but criticized: Prince William during his speech at the Tusk Conservation Awards in London. (November 22, 2021)

Photo: Toby Melville (AFP)

Britain’s Prince William, in a speech, criticized Africa’s population growth and its impact on the environment and nature.

“The increasing pressure on Africa’s wild animals and habitats by humans poses major challenges to conservationists and the world at large,” the 39-year-old told The Times on Monday evening at Britain’s Tusk Awards. It is estimated that Africa’s population will double to around 2.5 billion people by 2050.

Prince William speaks to the finalists for the Tusk Conservation Awards. The Awards, which he established in 2013, recognize the work of conservation pioneers in Africa. (November 22, 2021)

Prince William speaks to the finalists for the Tusk Conservation Awards. The Awards, which he established in 2013, recognize the work of conservation pioneers in Africa. (November 22, 2021)

Photo: Toby Melville (AFP)

SDA / primary

See also  Second body found after landslide in Norway 8 they're still missing

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *