Wildlife concern – Prince William once again criticizes overpopulation in Africa

– Prince William criticizes Africa’s overpopulation again The British prince and father of three blames population growth for putting pressure on African animals.

Concerned about Africa’s wildlife, but criticized: Prince William during his speech at the Tusk Conservation Awards in London. (November 22, 2021) Photo: Toby Melville (AFP)

Britain’s Prince William, in a speech, criticized Africa’s population growth and its impact on the environment and nature.

“The increasing pressure on Africa’s wild animals and habitats by humans poses major challenges to conservationists and the world at large,” the 39-year-old told The Times on Monday evening at Britain’s Tusk Awards. It is estimated that Africa’s population will double to around 2.5 billion people by 2050.

In 2017, the King, like his father Prince Charles, increasingly came under fire for more climate protection, with a similar statement. According to The Times, royal family author Phil Dampier noted at the time that William could follow his advice himself and could have no more than two children. In fact, Prince William and his wife Kate now have three children. Population Matters, which welcomed the prince’s comments in principle, added that British families should also choose smaller ones for the sake of the environment.

Prince William speaks to the finalists for the Tusk Conservation Awards. The Awards, which he established in 2013, recognize the work of conservation pioneers in Africa. (November 22, 2021) Photo: Toby Melville (AFP)

