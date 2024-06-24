June 24, 2024

Wildfires in Canada: Maximum security prison with more than 200…

Jordan Lambert June 24, 2024 1 min read

A state of emergency has been declared in Port-Cartier, Quebec, Canada. Hundreds have been brought to safety, including 225 inmates at the maximum security prison.

Hundreds of people have been evacuated due to wildfires in Canada. Among them were 225 inmates at the maximum-security prison, Canadian prisons announced Sunday. The federal prison in Port-Cartier is located 500 kilometers northeast of Quebec City.

The inmates, who had been transferred to other prisons, were brought to safety over the weekend, along with about a thousand other residents of Port-Cartier. A state of emergency was declared in the city on Friday as the forest fire spread. In the northern province of Newfoundland and Labrador, a week of wildfires has forced the evacuation of 750 workers at a large hydroelectric plant.

Last year, Canada experienced its worst wildfire season ever. 15 million hectares of land burned and eight firefighters died. A total of 230,000 people were evacuated. (APA/AFP)

Read more about these topics:

See also  Washington and London put their interests ahead of the rights of the Bahraini people

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Ordered 1,500 military Zetros models from Canada

June 24, 2024 Jordan Lambert
2 min read

The U20 national team is in the World Cup semi-finals – Austria’s football portal

June 23, 2024 Jordan Lambert
4 min read

Canada was idle

June 23, 2024 Jordan Lambert

You may have missed

1 min read

Wildfires in Canada: Maximum security prison with more than 200…

June 24, 2024 Jordan Lambert
1 min read

June 24, 2024 (07:42 UTC)

June 24, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

So short! Nike’s US apparel for the 2024 Olympics is causing problems

June 24, 2024 Eileen Curry
2 min read

Flight Simulator 2024: Technical details

June 24, 2024 Gilbert Cox