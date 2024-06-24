Wildfires in Canada: Maximum security prison with more than 200…

A state of emergency has been declared in Port-Cartier, Quebec, Canada. Hundreds have been brought to safety, including 225 inmates at the maximum security prison.

Hundreds of people have been evacuated due to wildfires in Canada. Among them were 225 inmates at the maximum-security prison, Canadian prisons announced Sunday. The federal prison in Port-Cartier is located 500 kilometers northeast of Quebec City.

The inmates, who had been transferred to other prisons, were brought to safety over the weekend, along with about a thousand other residents of Port-Cartier. A state of emergency was declared in the city on Friday as the forest fire spread. In the northern province of Newfoundland and Labrador, a week of wildfires has forced the evacuation of 750 workers at a large hydroelectric plant.

Last year, Canada experienced its worst wildfire season ever. 15 million hectares of land burned and eight firefighters died. A total of 230,000 people were evacuated. (APA/AFP)