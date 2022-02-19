“Wild Rangers riot in Dortmund”: this is what the press wrote about the BVB disaster

The roar sounded in the Dortmund stadium, as Dortmund professionals rushed to their frustrated fans with dropped shoulders. The second in the Bundesliga is threatened by the next embarrassing knockout on the international scene. After 2:4 (0:2) against Glasgow Rangers on Thursday, it will be very difficult for Borussia Dortmund in the second round of the second leg over the Scottish champions in a week’s time as they enter the Round of 16 of Europa. league. “BVB embarrassment against outsiders. Fans angry at team. Rose’s disaster. BVB embarrassment themselves at home against Glasgow Rangers,” he commented picture The emergence of the neighborhood club. Ads

In Dortmund’s 1000th competitive match at Signal Iduna Park on home soil, Rangers professionals James Tavernier (penalty kick 38), Alfredo Morelos (41) and John Lundstram (49) and BVB defender Dan Axel Zagado (54) scored an own goal. In front of 10,000 spectators, the deserved defeat of coach Marco Rose’s team. Judd Bellingham (51) and Rafael Guerrero (82) made sure at least two goals could be enough for extra time in a week – due to the abolition of the away goals rule. “Wild Rangers rioted in Dortmund to achieve one of their greatest results ever. Rangers have had a lot of good results in the Europa League recently, but none of them topped this, a stunning 4-2 away win over Borussia Dortmund,” a Scottish newspaper praised Scottish Underdog performance.

The guests, who were coached by former world player Giovanni van Bronckhorst, defended skillfully. BVB rarely finds solutions to penetrate the dangerous area. Summary: "Rangers were in Germany's dreamland. A place in the Europa League round of 16 is now a reality." Herald from Scotland together. The press from England was also excited about the appearance of the people of Glasgow at the Revier. And the Guardian wrote: "Rangers break up a stunned Borussia Dortmund on an unforgettable night." The return leg has already been scheduled for February 24 at Ibrox Stadium.