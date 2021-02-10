Wild Card Stand Out – Demhasag shoots GC in Winterthur late in victory

Winterthur – GC 2: 3 After losing the points, Grasshoppers maintained their leadership position in the Challenge League. Trailing twice, Hoppers won the supplementary match in Winterthur 3–2. 09.02.2021

The late decision on Schützenwiese was made in two processes. After 74 minutes, Winterthur central defender Florian Buck missed alternate GC striker Shiklikim Dimhasag, who could have scored on his own. The red card against Baq was inevitable. Dimhasag, who could have scored without a mistake, settled everything after 84 minutes. He took advantage of a dangerous defensive blunder by defender Lendret Camperi, playing goalkeeper Rafael Spiegel and pushing forward to make it 3-2.

The first match between Thun and Grasshoppers will be on the show on Friday. Thuners won their first duel in Stockhorn Arena. With another win, they will beat GC even after losing points.

Telegram list and arrangement

Winterthur – Grasshoppers 2: 3 (2: 1). – SR Fähndrich. – rip: 22. Pepsi 1: 0. 37. Totti 1: 1.44- Arnold 2: 1.47. Georgiev 2: 2. 84- Dimasage 2: 3.- Notes: 16. Buess (Winterthur) headed to the bar. 74. Red Card against Baak (Winterthur Fault / Emergency Brake).