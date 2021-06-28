World

Why was Stasi after James Bond

June 28, 2021
Esmond Barker
    Keystone

    In 1982, Roger Moore posed in front of the camera in West Berlin for the filming of the Bond movie “Octopussy”.

    Corbis via Getty Images

  • The Stasi Records Archive is now located in the former residence of the Stasi. Bond's report can also be found there.

    The Stasi Records Archive is now located in the former residence of the Stasi. Bond’s report can also be found there.

  • Former German President Joachim Gauck was the Federal Commissioner for Records of the State Security Service of the former German Democratic Republic. Here it displays some of the files that have been created.

    Former German President Joachim Gauck was the Federal Commissioner for Records of the State Security Service of the former German Democratic Republic. Here it displays some of the files that have been created.

James Bond is the world’s most famous movie agent and has been under surveillance even in real life. Not only did a million people watch the Berlin scenes from Bond’s classic “Octopussy” (1983), but also the Ministry of State Security (Stasi).

Documents from the German Federal Archives, available to the German newspaper “Bild”, also show that the East German Stasi was particularly interested in filming the Bond movie in the German capital. In the film, James Bond (Roger Moore, 1927-2017) meets his boss, the head of MIT (Robert Brown, 1921-2003) in West Berlin and receives new papers there. Objective: to travel to the German Democratic Republic with a different identity. The scene was filmed on August 10, 1982 at the Charlie Border Checkpoint.

