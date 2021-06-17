Why doesn’t Megan accompany her husband to England?

Princess Diana would have turned 60 in two weeks. To mark the occasion, Prince Harry and Prince William will unveil a statue of their late mother. Contrary to previously reported, it is possible that Meghan will not be around.

On Lady Diana’s 60th birthday on July 1, her sons Prince Harry and Prince William will publicly unveil a statue of the Princess of Hearts, who died in 1997, in the sunken gardens of Kensington Palace, one of her favorite places during her lifetime. . A US media outlet recently reported that Duchess Meghan was planning to travel to the UK with her husband from the US for this appointment. But nothing to this rumor is quite like the British newspaper “Hello!” mentioned. The Daily Mail publishes a corresponding report.

Duchess Meghan became a mother for the second time on June 4. After the birth of Lillibit Diana, she and Harry said goodbye to parental leave, which the Duke of Sussex will soon boycott just for this important appointment in honor of his deceased mother. Little Lily, as the girl’s nickname is supposed to be, won’t even be a month old. According to sources, this is also the reason why Meghan prefers to stay home in Santa Barbara.

Duchess Kate is on time

While Meghan will not be accompanying her husband on this date, it can be assumed that Duchess Kate will be alongside her husband Prince William and son-in-law Prince Harry.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Harry 2015: The two are said to have a good relationship with each other. (Source: Julian Symonds – WPA Pool / Getty Images))

This will be the two’s first meeting since Harry and Meghan resigned as high-ranking members of the British royal family in the spring of 2020. After all the allegations the couple made against the royal family in public interviews, It is seen as a step towards reconciliation.