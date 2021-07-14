World

Why does US President Joe Biden whisper in his speeches?

July 14, 2021
Esmond Barker

  • 1/7

    Important to every president: he has to pick up people with good speeches.

  • 2/7

    There are some rhetorical tricks for good speech: pauses, changes in rhythm, and stresses of different sizes.

  • 6/7

    Comedian Stephen Colbert used the attack deck in favor of laughter. He imitated the chief and said, “You know, I like you. But the way you lean and whisper is a bit scary.”

  • 7/7

    The White House suspects the criticism is whispering because there is nothing else to criticize.

Anyone who makes policy should contact people personally. After all, what’s more persuasive than directing your project to citizens in a speech that captivates them?

US President Joe Biden, 78, also uses rhetorical means in his public appearances. During the lecture, he plays with a variable tempo, different pauses and volumes. It pushes the latter treatment to the top, which seems strange to many listeners. Because the President of the United States sometimes turns from talking to whispering.

