Why do clocks still come back in winter?

Ireland will officially switch to winter time tonight – when the clock turns back around 2am.

While most smartphones, laptops, tablets, and other electronics are automatically updated, old mechanical parts must be modified.

But why do we do it when most of the world does not?

Here is everything you want to know.

Clocks will be rolled back one hour at 2 a.m. on Sunday, October 31.

The hours are changed every year on the last weekend in March and October.

They applied for an hour on March 28 and will continue into March next year.

The hours change throughout the year to make the most of natural sunlight.

In winter, when it naturally gets darker, time goes back an hour, so an extra hour is rolled up in bed, in summer, hours an hour ahead lengthens the evening.

The effect of the change will vary, with countries farther from the equator experiencing more hours of darkness that benefit more from the system.

The idea of ​​British Daylight Saving Time (BST) was first introduced in Great Britain in 1907 by William Willett.

Believing that precious daylight was wasted in the mornings during the summer months when people stayed in bed, Willett published The Waste of Daylight outlining his plans to adjust the clocks to solve the problem.

“Light is one of the Creator’s greatest gifts to man. When daylight surrounds us, there is happiness, fears become less strong, and courage is aroused for the struggle of life.”

However, it was not until May 1916 that the United Kingdom and Ireland began changing their clocks after the passing of the Daylight Savings Time Act.

In 2019, the European Parliament decided to abolish DST by April 2021, but a final decision has yet to be made.

Member states had to decide whether to stay in summer or winter.

An EU-wide survey found that more than 80% of citizens support abolishing daylight saving time.

The Irish Ministry of Justice has previously expressed concerns that there will be two different time zones on the island of Ireland after the UK leaves the European Union.

“Given the overwhelming support from EU citizens, I firmly believe it is time to resume discussions on ending the semi-annual clock change at EU level,” said Sean Kelly, MEP for Southern Ireland.

“Brexit and the COVID-19 pandemic have undoubtedly put plans to tackle this issue on hold,” MP Fine Gael said.

It is time to revitalize the topic so that during this period we can get rid of this outdated practice. ”

“The negative effects that changing the clock can have on citizens’ health have been the subject of a lot of research,” Kelly said.

Farmers and people working outdoors in rural areas are often the hardest hit by the change in daylight hours, but it also puts additional pressure on those with mental health issues. ”

Jardi also said declines could increase by up to 20% over the next few months when daylight hours are at their lowest.