Why a billion dollar IPO in New York is so risky

The IPO is a temporary culmination of the rapid development in recent years. It should be the largest US IPO since Alibaba in 2014. (Photo: Bloomberg) Didi Transport Agent

Beijing At first glance, Cheng Wei doesn’t necessarily look like someone whose company has made him a near-monopoly in commanding services in the world’s second largest economy. The main founder of Didi Chuxing, aka Chinese Uber, seems reserved, serious, and almost a boy.

But Cheng is one of China’s most successful entrepreneurs – and now he wants to crown his success. In the coming months – possibly as early as July – the 38-year-old plans to list his company on the New York Stock Exchange.

Anyway, documents have been submitted. It has been clear since Friday the size of the IPO: the volume is about four billion dollars. The IPO is likely to be the largest in the US since the listing of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba in 2014.

