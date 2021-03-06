WHO sees “high risk” of spreading the Ebola virus from Guinea to neighboring countries | Message

GENEVA (Reuters) – The World Health Organization has warned of the spread of the Ebola virus in Guinea to neighboring countries.

The West African country’s representative to the World Health Organization, George Alfred Ki-Zerbo, said at a hypothetical event on Friday that the risk of this happening was “very high”. In Guinea, 18 cases have so far been confirmed and four victims have died. 1,604 people have been vaccinated so far after a recent outbreak of the serious infectious disease. Some neighboring countries are not ready for vaccination campaigns against the virus, which can cause high fevers and bleeding, among other things.

Amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, Guinea confirmed its first cases of Ebola in nearly five years in February. The global outbreak of the disease so far, from 2013 to 2016, has killed at least 11,300 people in West Africa, most of them in Guinea and the neighboring countries of Liberia and Sierra Leone. New cases of Ebola were also recently reported from the Democratic Republic of the Congo after the central African country announced that a major outbreak in the eastern part of the country had ended after nearly two years and more than 2,200 deaths in June.