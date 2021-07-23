Who can travel to Russia in 2021?

International tourism is currently going through hard times, but the borders are gradually opening up with certain restrictions. Russia resumes air traffic with many countries and issues tourist visas again.

Who can enter Russia?

The main document regulating entry into Russia during the epidemic is Governmental Order No. 635-S. (March 16, 2020), which is updated regularly.

According to this document, only certain categories of foreigners, regardless of their nationality, can visit Russia: diplomats, pilots, family members of Russians, athletes participating in competitions, specialists by invitation, and foreigners who have a residence permit in Russia. You can enter by any type of transportation.

Residents of the partially recognized republics of Abkhazia and South Ossetia can enter Russia through land and railway checkpoints, regardless of the purpose of the trip. The main thing is that entry should be from these republics.

However, there are no restrictions for Russian citizens: holders of Russian passports can freely return to the home country. And upon arrival in Russia, they must pass a PCR test for COVID-19 within three days and upload the results for uploading government services website. If they have a certificate of vaccination with a Russian vaccine, then there is no need to take a test. Note that foreign vaccines are not yet recognized in Russia.

Can a tourist visit Russia?

According to the above decree, foreigners can come to Russia from countries with which Russia has resumed regular flights, including for tourist purposes. It is important that you come from the country in which the visitor holds citizenship or residence permit. However, a Turkish citizen must enter from Turkey who is a British citizen – only from the United Kingdom. Entry into Russia through land or sea borders is prohibited (except for Belarus: citizens of this country can also travel by train).

From July 2021, tourists can travel directly from the following countries: Austria, Azerbaijan, Albania, Armenia, Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, Great Britain, Hungary, Venezuela, Vietnam, Germany, Greece, Egypt, India, Iceland, Jordan, Ireland, Italy, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Cyprus, Kyrgyzstan, Korea, Cuba, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Maldives, Malta, Morocco, Mexico, United Arab Emirates, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, North Macedonia, Seychelles, Serbia, Singapore, Syria, USA, Tajikistan, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Switzerland, Sri Lanka, Ethiopia and Japan.

To board the plane, you must submit a negative PCR test for COVID-19 (in English or Russian) taken 72 hours before entering Russia. Children under the age of two do not have to pass the test. There is no quarantine for holders of these certificates (in any case, you are not allowed to travel on a flight without them). In addition, participants must fill out a special form (a sample) and has a policy that covers medical expenses in case of COVID-19.

Citizens of the Eurasian Economic Union (Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan) and enter the test results into the application.

In Russia, a mask is still required to be worn in public places, including all public transport and shopping malls. You don’t have to wear one outside.

Visa problems

Russia has its own visa requirements for each country, which can be found on the website of the Russian embassy or visa center in your country. If you already have a visa to Russia and you are on the list of countries whose citizens are allowed to enter, you can enter with this visa. If you need a new visa, you will need to apply for one at the visa center or embassy of your country. Russia again issues tourist, business and other types of visas to countries with which air travel has resumed.

Note that a tourist visa for up to six months is issued upon submission of a confirmed hotel reservation (The document is in Russian).

Meanwhile, citizens of 52 countries, including the European Union, Japan and China, are privileged to enter the country Electronic display العرضwhich can be issued in just four days without the need for travel documents. In addition, visa-free entry to Russia for 72 hours for cruise passengers will come into effect again.

Important! Many countries still have restrictions on leaving for tourist purposes, so a Russian visa does not even guarantee that you can leave your country. This should be clarified before you start your trip.

All information is valid as of July 23, 2021.

