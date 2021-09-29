WHO action against meningitis: 200,000 lives saved

Every year thousands of people die worldwide from meningitis. So the WHO wants to boost the search for other vaccines, among other things.
The basics in brief
- Thousands of people die of meningitis every year around the world.
- Some patients have to struggle with strict restrictions afterwards.
- So the WHO wants to boost the search for other vaccines, among other things.
from meningitis Thousands of people die each year around the world, and many of them suffer severe disabilities after recovering from the disease. World Health Organization (WHO) Adopt an action plan now to make it happen bacteria It caused meningitis (inflammation of the meninges) to be pushed back as far as possible by 2030. This would save more than 200,000 lives a year. By 2030, the number of deaths will be reduced by 70 percent and the number of cases in half.
Meningitis is an infection of the skin covering the brain. The disease becomes life-threatening within hours, due to viruses or bacteria. It manifests itself in flu-like symptoms. Affected people can also be sensitive to light and noise, have speech and gait disturbances, or have seizures.
severe health restrictions
Bacterial meningitis leads to large outbreaks, particularly in the so-called meningitis belt in 26 countries in sub-Saharan Africa. One in ten infected people dies, a total of about 250,000 people annually. Two out of ten survivors later live with serious health problems. There are some vaccines available, but they are not widely used.
That must change. Who wantTo promote the search for other vaccines, among others. Countries should be helped to increase vaccination, to provide better and more comprehensive information about risks, symptoms and preventive measures. Those affected should be brought to qualified medical treatment as soon as possible.
