WHO action against meningitis: 200,000 lives saved

from meningitis Thousands of people die each year around the world, and many of them suffer severe disabilities after recovering from the disease. World Health Organization (WHO) Adopt an action plan now to make it happen bacteria It caused meningitis (inflammation of the meninges) to be pushed back as far as possible by 2030. This would save more than 200,000 lives a year. By 2030, the number of deaths will be reduced by 70 percent and the number of cases in half.