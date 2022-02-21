Which data save the climate? Travelers in the service of science | highlights | DW

The Arctic Archipelago is the world’s largest “laboratory” for Arctic research. In addition to 2,000 people, more than 3,000 polar bears live in the Norwegian archipelago. Annette Bartsch specializes in monitoring and surveying permafrost areas. Little is known about them, except that their melt layers get deeper every year. In addition, massive amounts of carbon are suspected in the permafrost, the escape of which could accelerate global warming.

Ice scientist Anton Neuter conducts a wide range of measurements in all weather conditions, heavily laden between faults. 100 years ago, simple measurements of glacier extensions were made. Ice giants have always retreated at an increasing speed. Melting glaciers is both a consequence and a partner of climate change. Less ice means more water and water can absorb more radiation again, says Anton Neuter.

Anton Weissenhofer conducts research in the primary rainforests in the hot, humid regions of southern Costa Rica. Above all, he looks for suitable seeds and young plants. His projects deal with the rehabilitation of deforested but protected areas. The goal is to preserve the region’s rich biodiversity through targeted selection of trees and to bind carbon dioxide as environmentally as possible.

The knowledge gained forms the most important basis for Weissenhofer’s recent efforts to establish biological pathways.

Scientific facts are the basis for a better understanding of interconnections and for solution-oriented discussion – especially when it comes to the highly sensitive and complex ‘climate’ of the system. The three researchers agree that the climate crisis cannot be solved with data alone. Because data must be followed by action!

