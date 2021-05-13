Where in the world can you see a Sky Super Rugby Trans-Tasman? “Superrugby.co.nz

Sky Super Rugby Trans-Tasman kicks off this weekend as the Highlanders host Super Rugby AU Champion Reds at Forsyth Bar Stadium Friday night.

In New Zealand, you can watch all the action live and exclusively on Sky Sport NZ, or participate in field games during the six-week competition.

RugbyPass and New Zealand Rugby have partnered with Rugby Australia to launch the new Super Rugby Trans-Tasman broadcast service competition for the 2021 tournament.

Take a look below our broadcast guide to find out how and where to watch the Sky Super Rugby Trans-Tasman.

New Zealand

All matches will be streamed live on Sky Sport 1, Sky Go, and Sky Sport Now.

Australia

Neon / Stan

South Africa

Super Sport

South america

ESPN

Pazifikinseln / PNG

Digicel

Spain

Telefonica

France and French-speaking Switzerland

Channel +

Italy

Sky Italia (and Rugby Pass)

Japan

Adorable

Albania, Andorra, Armenia, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Channel Islands, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, England, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland Ireland, Isle of Man, Italy, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Malta, Marshall Islands, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands, Northern Ireland, Northern Mariana, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Scotland, Serbia , Slovakia, Slovenia, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Turkey, Ukraine, Wales

RugbyPass – To register for RugbyPass to broadcast Super Rugby Trans-Tasman in these countries, visit Here.

Southeast Asia

Premier Sports

Canada

TSN

United States of America

ESPN Argentina – Streaming links provided weekly. So look back here before any tour.