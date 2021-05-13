Where in the world can you see a Sky Super Rugby Trans-Tasman? “Superrugby.co.nz

Sky Super Rugby Trans-Tasman kicks off this weekend as the Highlanders host Super Rugby AU Champion Reds at Forsyth Bar Stadium Friday night.
In New Zealand, you can watch all the action live and exclusively on Sky Sport NZ, or participate in field games during the six-week competition.
RugbyPass and New Zealand Rugby have partnered with Rugby Australia to launch the new Super Rugby Trans-Tasman broadcast service competition for the 2021 tournament.
Take a look below our broadcast guide to find out how and where to watch the Sky Super Rugby Trans-Tasman.
New Zealand
All matches will be streamed live on Sky Sport 1, Sky Go, and Sky Sport Now.
Australia
Neon / Stan
South Africa
Super Sport
South america
ESPN
Pazifikinseln / PNG
Digicel
Spain
Telefonica
France and French-speaking Switzerland
Channel +
Italy
Sky Italia (and Rugby Pass)
Japan
Adorable
Albania, Andorra, Armenia, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Channel Islands, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, England, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland Ireland, Isle of Man, Italy, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Malta, Marshall Islands, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands, Northern Ireland, Northern Mariana, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Scotland, Serbia , Slovakia, Slovenia, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Turkey, Ukraine, Wales
RugbyPass – To register for RugbyPass to broadcast Super Rugby Trans-Tasman in these countries, visit Here.
Southeast Asia
Canada
TSN
United States of America
ESPN Argentina – Streaming links provided weekly. So look back here before any tour.
