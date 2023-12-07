Where are the tournaments held?



UEFA has officially announced the awarding of the 2028 European Football Championship and the 2032 European Football Championship. Germany will be followed by Great Britain and Ireland.

While many football fans are already looking forward to European Championship She next year, he has European Football Association It has now been officially announced where the next two tournaments will be held. The United Kingdom and Ireland will host the 2028 European Championship together, and the 2032 European Championship will be held in Italy And in Türkiye As announced by UEFA after the UEFA Executive Committee meeting in Nyon. It was considered a formality to award only one application at a time.

The 2028 European Football Championship will be held in the United Kingdom and Ireland

The only other country to bid to host Euro 2028 was Turkey, which recently withdrew its candidacy. UEFA announced last Wednesday. Instead, Turkey has applied to host the 2032 European Championships with Italy.

In April, European Championship organizers selected a total of ten venues as venues for the 2028 European Championships in the UK and Ireland. In addition to London’s Wembley Stadium – the largest stadium with a capacity of 90,000 spectators – matches in England are also held at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ( London), the Etihad Stadium (Manchester), the yet-to-be-completed Everton Stadium (Liverpool), St James’ Park (Newcastle) and Villa Park (Birmingham). Wales is represented by the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Scotland is represented by Hampden Park in Glasgow, and Ireland is represented by the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. In Northern Ireland the game is played at Casement Park in Belfast.

Italy and Turkey will host the 2032 European Championship

Turkey had already failed in several attempts, and even in competition with Italy, it would have been merely an outsider. But since the host nation of the 1990 World Cup did not have ten stadiums ready for the European Championship in the foreseeable future, both federations decided to work together. UEFA has also moved away from the de facto guideline that only neighboring countries can host a European Championship together.

UEFA Euro 2024 in Germany: The first ticket phase has begun

But before that, there is the European Championships in Germany next year. The 17th European Championship in soccer It will take place from 14 June to 14 July 2024. The start date for advance ticket sales for Euro 2024 was 3 October 2023. From this date, fans have been able to purchase tickets for Euro 2024 in Germany. Anyone who wants to be in the stadium will probably have the best chance of getting tickets in the first sales phase. (with EPA)

