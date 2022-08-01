When does a country celebrate its birthday?

You can’t see the Eiffel Tower for all the fireworks: this is how France celebrated July 14, 2022.Image: Keystone

Switzerland celebrates its birthday on August 1st. But when do parties in other countries around the world honor their own country? We compiled all the data — and we noticed a few things.

We just don’t know about August 1st. Most people are also familiar with July 4th (USA), July 14th (France) or October 3rd (Germany). But do you know when Britain celebrates National Day? No wonder. There is a reason for that. You will learn about it after the table of contents.

Special National Holidays

That United Kingdom Currently there is no official national holiday. The monarch’s birthday – currently Queen Elizabeth II – is sometimes celebrated as an alternative. However, it is usually in late May or early June, regardless of the actual birthday (April 21). In recent years there have been several attempts to introduce a fixed day. No success yet.

It looks completely different Japan outside. Two national holidays are celebrated here. February 11 is the state’s founding anniversary and February 23 is the Emperor’s birthday (currently Emperor Naruhito, a public holiday since 2020) also recognized as national holidays.

On August 15, 1947, India gained independence from the United Kingdom. The day was celebrated in 2021 at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) building in Mumbai.Image: Keystone

Both national holidays are known India (Republic Day on 26 January and Independence Day on 15 August) or North Macedonia (Memorial Day August 2, National Day August 8). In Hungary There are even three days at the highest level: March 15 is Freedom Day, August 20 is a national holiday (St. Stephen’s Day) and October 23 is Republic Day.

of Israel The Declaration of Independence took place on May 14, 1948 or Iyer 5, 5708. Although it is not always on the same day in the Gregorian calendar, “Yom Hatzma’d” is celebrated on that day. In 2022 the national holiday was celebrated on 5th May, in 2023 it will be on 26th April and in 2024 it will be on 14th April.

The atmosphere is also special Vatican City. The national holiday is always the day the respective Pope is elected. This is currently Pope Francis who was inaugurated on March 13, 2013.

“Favorite” days

Wikipedia lists 204 countries that celebrate their national holidays throughout the year. There are five national holidays around the world on two dates. These are September 15 and October 1.

On September 15, 1821, the Central American States declared themselves Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua Independent from Spain. On October 1, the reasons were different. Nigeria, Tuvalu and Cyprus It later gained independence from Great Britain – albeit in different years.

Switzerland has declared a national holiday Benin. The West African nation gained independence from France on August 1, 1960.

National holidays per month

Not all countries celebrate their national holidays in midsummer like Switzerland. However, there is an accumulation from July to October. But it is important to note that here in the Southern Hemisphere the seasons are opposite to ours.

National holidays in the first quarter

Let’s take a look at the list of when each country celebrates its national day in the year. More information about the year and decisive event can be found under point 4 in the list below.

National holidays in 2nd quarter

National holidays in 3rd quarter

National holidays in 4th quarter

It was celebrated

On a national holiday, Switzerland celebrates the signing of the Federal Charter in 1291 (although the exact date is not documented). Other countries commemorate independence or a military coup or coup d’état or unification as a unitary state on a national holiday.