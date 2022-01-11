When antivirus is looking for cryptocurrency

Bitcoin has become a symbol of cryptocurrency. However, other digital currencies are often better suited for home mining, such as ether on graphics cards. Photo: Ina Fassbender / dpa / dpa-tmn (Photo: dpa) Scanner Miner: When Antivirus Mining Cryptocurrency

Recommended by 19 virus scanners implemented by Stiftung Warentest last year It doesn’t really matter if your antivirus is free or if it costs something, mentioned The portal for IT professionals “Golem.de”. There are examples of miners in both free and paid antivirus software. After all, miners usually have to run first and not work automatically after installation.

Miners and blockchain are the ones that consume energy

But apart from the fact that blockchain cryptocurrencies are very energy-intensive and just digging can significantly increase your electricity bill: using at home miners is likely to be an order for experienced users with powerful hardware, especially with powerful device. Card.

The majority of those who install antivirus software are ordinary people who are often overwhelmed with miner settings and, when in doubt, download dangerous and supposed utility programs from the Internet, Warn the gate.

Overburdened Users

The experts concluded that giving users something like miners at all, which tends to get confusing, is a questionable business model. Business model because virus scanner providers withhold a percentage of the crypto-mined money.

Users who are wondering if they need to install an additional virus scanner at all should take a look at one of them comparison Recommended by 19 virus scanners implemented by Stiftung Warentest last year (“test” version 3/21).

Microsoft Defender tested “good”

Even the “worst” software in testing, Microsoft’s Defender, a free and stable component of Windows, still had a score of 2.5 and is therefore “good”. Rating downgraded by 0.3 points due to deficiencies in the data protection declaration.

