When and where do fighter jets fly over Germany? All information about the NATO exercise “Air Defender 23”

NATO Air Defender 23 exercises take place over twelve days over Europe. Up to 10,000 participants from 25 countries travel in the Bundeswehr exercise.

FRANKFURT – During the Air Defender 23 exercise, 25 NATO countries will conduct air operations with allied forces. Air Defender 23 is the largest air force deployment exercise in NATO history.

What is the point of Air Defender 23?

In NATO exercise Air Defender 23 Practice air operations with allied air forces Become. In particular, it is about improving and expanding cooperation between the participating countries. “We want to show that we have good technology, that we want to prevent wars and that we are prepared,” US Ambassador Amy Guttman told a news conference. The maneuvers of the German army are not directed against anyone, because NATO is a defense alliance.

When does Air Defender 23 release?

The NATO Air Defender 2023 exercise will take place from 12 to 23 June 2023. Air Defender was launched by Germany in 2018. For this reason, the exercise is being conducted under German command. Journey times depend on locations. The flights will take place over the eastern exercise area between 10 am and 2 pm. The South Training Room is booked from 1 pm to 5 pm, and the North Training Room is from 4 pm to 8 pm.

Which countries are participating in Air Defender 23?

25 countries participate in NATO exercises. The joint response capabilities of the Air Force are being trained in crisis situations. 250 aircraft from these 25 countries will organize the exercises. 100 aircraft come from the United States and are sent to Europe. Nearly 10,000 troops participate in Air Defender 23.

In June, NATO Air Defender 23 exercises are taking place primarily over Germany. © Nicoto / Imago

The countries participating in the NATO Air Defender 23 exercise are Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Italy, Japan, Croatia, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Sweden, Slovenia, Spain, Czech Republic, Turkey, Hungary, USA and UK.

Where are the nations stationed in Air Defender 23?

The 25 partner nations will be based in Germany during Air Defender 2023. Much of it is located just before the border with Denmark in Schleswig/Hone.

Air Defender 23: These aircraft are used in massive NATO maneuvers View photo gallery

The 25 partner nations of Air Defender 23 are stationed at these locations:

Schleswig / Hon

Wunstorf

Gelsenkirchen

Spangdal

Lichfield

Newburgh

Where are Air Defender 23 Bundeswehr exercises taking place?

Air Defender 23 will take place mostly over Germany.

Operations mainly start from the following locations:

Jagl/Hun in Schleswig-Holstein

Wunstorf in Lower Saxony

Lechfeld in Bavaria

Spangdahlem in Rhineland-Palatinate

Folkel in the Netherlands

Čáslav in the Czech Republic

All of these areas have been used in flight exercises for decades – mostly for routine training. The three main hubs of the Air Defender 23 are Schleswig/Hohn, Wunstorf, and Lechfeld.

Does Air Defender 23 make aircraft noise?

Participating NATO countries will fly the Air Defender 23 at altitudes between 2,500 and 15,000 metres. Refueling takes place at an altitude of 3,000 to 10,000 meters. As the Bundeswehr states on its website, “The Air Force tries to keep exposure to aircraft noise as low as possible, for example by using airspace corridors over sparsely populated areas.”

Will Air Defender 23 cause flight cancellations and delays?

Air Defender 23 aims to keep the burden on the population as low as possible. This is one reason why NATO exercises are held at different times and no more than four hours per day per exercise airspace. Operations remain to be improved, which should reduce impacts on civilian air traffic. As the Bundeswehr wrote, there should be no flight cancellations and in most cases individual delays.