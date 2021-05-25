WhatsApp Thread of Users Worry: Beyond the “Secret Change” in Settings

WhatsApp announced Changes in terms and conditions Several users have been bothered in the last few months, and in some cases have pushed to use other messaging alternatives. Recently a chain letter circulated among WhatsApp users describing an alleged covert change of attitudes, such as Mimikama mentioned.

The news claims that WhatsApp has quietly introduced that users can be invited into groups by any other user, including those who are not on their friend list.

The wording of the news varies, but the key messages remain:

WhatsApp updated its settings last night without informing users!

You changed his group settings and added you to “Everyone”.

This means that any WhatsApp user – even if you don’t know them – can add you to any group without your knowledge and without your consent.

This means that your content can be attacked or spammed. “