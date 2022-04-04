Whatsapp is constantly changing. A new update addresses four long-awaited requests for voice messages.

Germany – Whatsapp is now a part of everyday life for most of us, like brushing our teeth. Gone are the days when you had to pay for an SMS and shorten extremely long messages to get a certain number of characters. But the messenger is constantly changing. The new update now comes with four long-awaited features.

messenger The WhatsApp Developer WhatsApp Inc. / MetaPlatforms Year of Publication 2009 The operating system Android, iOS, KaiOS, Windows 8 and later, Mac OS X 10.10 and later

Whatsapp: The huge update brings four new features for voice messages

Faster, Farther, Higher – the slogan applies not only to athletes, but also to the creators of Whatsapp. For years, the most popular messenger has been constantly changed and improved to meet the needs of customers. For example, it was recently introduced that voice messages can be paused and resumed. Playing outside the chat is finally possible. And: Whatsapp is currently testing so-called quick reactions to messages based on Telegram.

Whatsapp wants to make it easier and easier for its users: now you don’t have to type messages anymore – thanks to voice messages and dictation. But that’s not all: Whatsapp has now announced four new voice messaging functions.

This includes, for example, the current option to listen to voice messages again before sending them. Voice messages sent unnecessarily, where you don’t understand anything due to loud background noise, for example, will then be a thing of the past (more Service news Read on RUHR24).

Whatsapp voice message update: waveform input and acceleration function

Also new: Message visualization as a waveform chart with level fluctuations. For example, certain parts of a message can be found more easily.

Whatsapp is also meeting increasingly fast moving times with two other innovations: On the one hand, faster playback of forwarded messages is offered. The playback speed of voice messages sent directly can actually be accelerated by a factor of one and a half or two to save time. The functionality will soon also be available for forwarded messages.

Directly sent messages can be played at twice the speed on Whatsapp. © R. Wolf / RUHR24, WhatsApp

Whatsapp new update 2022: Meta responds to long-awaited voice message requests

The fourth innovation should also please many Whatsapp users: the Whatsapp service, which was recently vetted by Stiftung Warentest in terms of data protection, also offers the possibility with the new update to only partially listen to messages when you continue to listen to the clip last heard when returning to the respective chat. Long searches in voice messages will soon become a thing of the past.

Some users can already look forward to the new features of Whatsapp. Whatsapp has yet to announce exactly when it will be available on all iPhones or Android smartphones. Features will be introduced “in the next few weeks”.

List of rules: © Michael Bihlmayer / Imago