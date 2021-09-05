WhatsApp: Serious Vulnerability! This is how scammers get your data

Beware of dangerous security vulnerabilities The WhatsApp!

Scammers are currently doing mischief in Messenger. You are exploiting a dangerous vulnerability in The WhatsAppto spy on your data. What can you do about this?





Whatsapp: With the help of a vulnerability, scammers can spy on your data. (icon image) Photo: Martin Gerten / D

WhatsApp: a serious data vulnerability

In order for scammers to gain access to your data, they have to interact with you for a longer period. The attack works as follows: the fraudster manipulates the GIF image so that it does not comply with the RBGA standard. He then sends this to his victim and at the same time supplies him with a WhatsApp filter, as reported by the web portal “Netzwelt”.

—————————-

This is WhatsApp:

The instant messaging service was founded in 2009 in Santa Clara, USA by Jan Koum and Brian Acton

In 2014, Facebook Inc. Whatsapp for $19 billion

The app is available for Android and Apple users

You can not only send text, voice, photos and videos, but also make phone calls

Whatsapp has been repeatedly criticized for its lack of data protection

——————————-







Then it asks the user to resend the GIF with a new filter. This leads to the fall of the Prophet and damage to his memory. The fraudster can eventually use this to get his victim’s data.

——————————-

More news:

WhatsApp: Data Protection Disaster! Dire consequences for the company

WhatsApp: Cool Trick! This allows you to sample voice messages before sending them

WhatsApp: An incredible voice message appeared! The student places this record

Whatsapp: change the font with a simple trick – we’ll tell you!

——————————-





Whatsapp: Latest update protects from any attack. (icon image) Photo: IMAGO / Roman Möbius

WhatsApp: Latest update protects against attack

WhatsApp immediately responded to the vulnerability and updated with version 2.21.2.13. chest. Higher versions are also protected from scammers.

Users who have not yet downloaded the update should do so as soon as possible. “Network World” According to this, this is urgently advised so that they are not exposed to further danger. (nk)



