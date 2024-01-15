January 15, 2024

WhatsApp: Polls in channels for more interaction

Gilbert Cox January 15, 2024 2 min read

Polls in WhatsApp groups are part of everyday life. Now they too should find their way into the channels – interactively and with a focus on data protection.

Such as a blog specialized in WhatsApp WABetaInfo reports, Meta's subsidiary, is currently developing a feature that will allow channel admins to create surveys. Early beta testers have already been allowed to use this functionality. The new feature greatly expands communication options for creators and provides an efficient way to communicate with followers.

Since early fall 2023, channels on WhatsApp have provided creators, clubs, businesses, and individuals another platform to send important updates to fans and friends. It is a one-way communication tool that only allows messages from the channel admin. With the introduction of polls, channel owners can now also get direct feedback and opinions from their followers.

Poll in the WhatsApp channel, © WABetaInfo

As can be seen in the screenshot, surveys can be designed flexibly. Channel owners have the option to limit selection to a single answer option to give their followers an accurate vote or to allow multiple answers.

Responses from channel followers remain anonymous during voting, with participants only able to see the total number of votes without knowing the exact identity of the participants. Channel administrators also have no idea about the individual answers of the participants. The new survey functionality is currently in beta testing and will be rolled out to additional users in the coming days.

Will your WhatsApp be green anymore?

See also  The new iPhone feature will notify you when you are being tracked

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Samsung is showing off “The Link” display concept at CES 2024

January 15, 2024 Gilbert Cox
3 min read

It's raining diamonds on two planets in our solar system

January 15, 2024 Gilbert Cox
2 min read

In Overwatch 2, every hero will soon be able to heal themselves and fans are hating on it

January 14, 2024 Gilbert Cox

You may have missed

2 min read

Left faction. In the Berlin House of Representatives

January 15, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Hockey men overwhelm Canada: A landslide victory at the start of the Olympics process

January 15, 2024 Eileen Curry
2 min read

WhatsApp: Polls in channels for more interaction

January 15, 2024 Gilbert Cox
2 min read

Floods in Brazil – Several people were killed due to storms in Rio de Janeiro – News

January 15, 2024 Esmond Barker