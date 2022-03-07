WhatsApp: Messenger gets a Telegram feature | network

THE WHATSAPP Mar 07, 2022 at 10:04 am WhatsApp aims to add a new Groups feature. In the future it will finally be possible to conduct a vote. The messenger is based on the functionality of its competitor Telegram.

You should be able to create polls.

The feature has been included in Telegram for quite some time.

Donate dead to the messenger The WhatsApp Always new jobs. A new batch feature is currently being tested and will be included in cable already known. You should be able to conduct surveys in groups.

Like a specialized tech blog in WhatsApp WABetaInfo The functionality under test has already been reported in the iOS beta.

The questionnaire and the answers of the group participants must be end-to-end encrypted. When creating a survey, you can set the question and various options to choose from.

At the moment, it is still uncertain how high the maximum number of answers will be. Meta is also not revealing when the feature will be included in the final release.

In a separate guide, we’ll show you how to actually do it Take surveys in WhatsApp. A third party tool is required for this.

