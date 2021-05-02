WhatsApp changes the design: this is what Messenger will look like soon

With the future update, WhatsApp will modify its design a little. Like WABetaInfo mentioned, It is mainly about what is called a “media footer”. This appears under status messages from other users. WhatsApp users can easily send messages to others and interact with another’s status. In the future, the appendix will be more consistent with the overall design of WhatsApp.

As can be seen from the first preview, the chat bar is now much clearer and rounded. Additionally, the Pictures and Other Media Attachments button moves to the ribbon to maintain the crisp look. This also shows users that there is an option to add media. Last but not least, the send button is minimized and the recipient’s name is displayed directly below it. Until now, the name was always on the left.

