WhatsApp changes the design: this is what Messenger will look like soon

WhatsApp is getting a slight design change. Beta participants can try the new offering now after successful first tests.
With the future update, WhatsApp will modify its design a little. Like WABetaInfo mentioned, It is mainly about what is called a “media footer”. This appears under status messages from other users. WhatsApp users can easily send messages to others and interact with another’s status. In the future, the appendix will be more consistent with the overall design of WhatsApp.
As can be seen from the first preview, the chat bar is now much clearer and rounded. Additionally, the Pictures and Other Media Attachments button moves to the ribbon to maintain the crisp look. This also shows users that there is an option to add media. Last but not least, the send button is minimized and the recipient’s name is displayed directly below it. Until now, the name was always on the left.
WhatsApp Serious: Too many users could be banned soon
When will WhatsApp adapt to the design?
So far, the changes were just a preview version of WhatsApp. This is changing now. First beta users reported that after update 2.21.9.9. To be able to see the new tape. This should also make available the final version of the new WhatsApp design.
However, the messaging service has not yet announced a final update date. Developers are currently trying to clarify the new messaging software guidelines. The deadline for WhatsApp’s terms and conditions is May 2021. If users do not accept the terms and conditions by then, there are already initial plans. Gradually restrict WhatsApp accounts.
function acceptFacebookConsentVendor() {
consentSpecificVendor('5f1b2fbdb8e05c3057240f56');
}
function acceptInstagramConsentVendor() {
consentSpecificVendor('5e7e5243b8e05c1c467daa57');
}
function acceptTwitterConsentVendor() {
consentSpecificVendor('5e71760b69966540e4554f01');
}
function acceptYoutubeConsentVendor() {
consentSpecificVendor('5e7ac3fae30e7d1bc1ebf5e8');
}
function acceptTrackdelightConsentVendor() {
consentSpecificVendor('5e77acddd8d48d795087425b');
}
function acceptTikTokConsentVendor() {
consentSpecificVendor('5e7f6927b8e05c4e491e7380');
}
function acceptTwitchConsentVendor() {
consentSpecificVendor('5ec462c02330505ab89fbb3b');
}
window.__tcfapi('addEventListener', 2, function(tcData) {
if (tcData.eventStatus === 'tcloaded' || tcData.eventStatus === 'useractioncomplete') {
window.__tcfapi('getCustomVendorConsents', 2, function(vendorConsents, success) {
let vendorConsented = false;
vendorConsents.consentedVendors.forEach(vendor => {
if (vendor && vendor._id === '5e71760b69966540e4554f01') {
vendorConsented = true;
}
});
if (success && vendorConsented) {
const rootElement = document.getElementById('chip-widgets-twitter-608e4025d503d');
const thirdPartyScripts = {
twitter: 'https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js',
facebook: 'https://connect.facebook.net/de_DE/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.6',
trackdelight: 'https://scripts.tracdelight.io/tracdelight.js?accesskey=7a4942c4d62b262ad8303aaa50708d78',
instagram: '//www.instagram.com/embed.js',
tikTok: 'https://www.tiktok.com/embed.js',
};
for (let i=0; i < rootElement.childNodes.length; i++) {
// nodeType 8 is HTML Comment
if (rootElement.childNodes[i].nodeType == 8) {
rootElement.innerHTML = rootElement.childNodes[i].data.trim();
if (thirdPartyScripts.hasOwnProperty('twitter')) {
const script = document.createElement("script");
script.src = thirdPartyScripts['twitter'];
script.async = true;
script.defer = true;
rootElement.appendChild(script);
}
}
}
}
});
window.__tcfapi('removeEventListener', 2, function(success) {}, tcData.listenerId);
}
});
“Prone to fits of apathy. Zombie ninja. Entrepreneur. Organizer. Evil travel aficionado. Coffee practitioner. Beer lover.”