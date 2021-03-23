What to see from the launch of MotoGP 2021 on FreeTV / MotoGP

The wait is over, and the MotoGP is back on FreeTV this weekend – or on live broadcast. A quick overview of all broadcast times for the Qatar GP 2021.

ServusTV will also broadcast live in each of – depending on the current situation – 19 WMC race weekends in 2021. In general, MotoGP class qualifying and FP4 sessions can be watched on Saturday, all races on Sundays.

A TV alternative to the private Austrian broadcasting station is only available to fans from Switzerland: SRF info is showing the first MotoGP of the year live, and the Moto2 will be introduced later.

The paid live streaming service DAZN currently does not have the 2021 MotoGP World Championships in its program.

Everything in Germany and Switzerland remains the same for ServusTV viewers. However, fans in Austria will have to switch to live broadcasts in some cases in 2021 if there is any overlap with Formula 1. This will be the case on March 27th and 28th.

Specifically, this means for the inaugural season of the MotoGP World Championship: Qualifiers and races in First Division can also be watched live on FreeTV in Austria, while the Moto2 and Moto3 categories can only be viewed in live broadcasts.

A special kick-off feature for the World Cup: ServusTV will also be broadcasting MotoGP-class FP1 in Austria on Friday from 1.35pm.

To the online display: On sport.servustv.com There is no streaming of ServusTV only in German, for users in Austria the full action of all three seasons starting from Friday (training, qualifying and racing) can be watched in live broadcast with original commentary in English. Directly after each broadcast, 3rd and 4th free MotoGP training sessions, all qualifying sessions and races are available to watch as videos (also in Austria only).

If television rights allow broadcasting in Germany and Austria, then ServusTV streaming with German commentary can, as usual, be accessed by users with an IP address from Germany – that is, for qualifying sessions and genders of all categories.

Alternatively, it plays Dorna’s live broadcast motogp.com Available. A full season costs 139.99 euros. All sessions with commentary in English are available directly and upon request on the official website. There are also many videos with interviews and visions behind the scenes of the MotoGP World Championship. All GP races since 1992 can also be found in the archive.

The TV program “Barwa Grand Prix Qatar 2021”: