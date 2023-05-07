What ten foods should be eaten raw?

24 vita health

from: Laura Nobbs

is divided

If you want to lose weight, you should include as many fruits and vegetables as possible in your diet. Some varieties are healthier raw than cooked.

1/10 Cauliflower is healthy, low in calories, and easy to prepare. Vegetables do not need to be cooked. As a substitute for rice or in a salad, cauliflower contains many minerals, as well as vitamins C and B. They are important for connective tissue. With only 22 calories per 100 grams, cabbage is particularly low in calories. © Westend61 / Imago

2/10 Beetroot is full of important nutrients such as by-products, iron and vitamin C. However, many people only eat cooked beetroot. The raw tuber is healthier. The reason for this is the loss of flavonoids, folic acid and vitamin C during cooking. Beets can be eaten raw in a salad or juice, for example. © WavebreakmediaMicro / Imago

3/10 Raw fennel is well tolerated and easy to digest. Eating it raw is especially healthy. Because the tubers contain a lot of magnesium, calcium, and vitamin C, essential oils such as fenchone, anethole, and myrcene can also be found in fennel, which are said to help with digestive issues. On the other hand, heat can reduce levels of some nutrients, such as vitamin C. © Auremar / Imago

4/10 Pepper contains a particularly large amount of vitamin C. If the vegetables are eaten raw, half a bell pepper covers the daily requirement for nutrients, according to the report of the German Dietetic Association (DGE). However, the heat-sensitive vitamin is destroyed during cooking. For this reason, peppers should be eaten raw. © Francis Joseph Dean/Dean Picture/Imago

5/10 Raw kale contains a high amount of glucosinolates, which are important for the immune system and have an antibiotic effect. Heat can also alter levels of vitamins and nutrients such as vitamin C, potassium, magnesium, iron, and zinc. © YResolution / Imago

6/10 Onions are also one of the foods that contain more healthy ingredients raw than cooked. The many vitamins, antioxidants, and potassium they contain make onions very healthy. Thiosulfinates are also nutrients in raw onions that help prevent inflammation and tumor growth. If you don’t like uncooked onions, you can instead sauté them briefly over a low heat. Sweating increases the secretion of flavonoids, which, according to Öko-Test experts, strengthen the body’s defenses and block allergens. © Wideform / Imago

7/10 Carrots are rich in vitamin A, which protects the eyes and skin from harmful UV rays and free radicals. Carrots are healthy both raw and cooked. However, when cooked, some important nutrients are lost. © 5second / Imago

8/10 Contrary to what many people think, zucchini can also be eaten raw. Green vegetables are especially healthy when raw, as they contain iron, vitamin A, and vitamin C, among other things, when uncooked. Important ingredients in the crust. For this reason, zucchini should never be peeled before eating. According to Öko-Test, consumers should only be careful if zucchini tastes bitter. In this case, the bitter substances called cucurbitcaine have already been released. © Westend61 / Imago

9/10 Although most vegetables are cooked, broccoli can also be eaten raw. Cabbage contains many nutrients such as B vitamins, vitamin C, vitamin E and K, potassium, calcium and beta-carotene. Broccoli is also rich in fiber and antioxidants, also known as phytochemicals, which protect the body from free radicals. Raw broccoli is especially healthy because it preserves most of the vitamins — especially heat-sensitive vitamin C — and minerals. © Moodboard / Imago

10/10 Even cutting garlic releases allicin, which, according to Apotekin Umchau, is important for heart health and can reduce the risk of cancer. However, heating destroys and loses nutrients. If you don’t want to eat the garlic raw, you can sauté the crushed cloves in oil, according to NDR. Unwanted sulfur compounds are destroyed and the taste becomes milder without damaging the healthy ingredients. © Miroslava Drozdowski / Imago

Vegetables and fruits are the main components of a healthy diet, as fresh foods contain many vitamins, valuable minerals and bran. And it can also help you lose weight, which is possible with celery, cucumbers, carrots and ginger, as well as lemon with peel. However, some cultivars are particularly sensitive to heat. When cooking, baking, and roasting, many of the nutrients present can be lost. Unlike hot foods, raw foods provide the body with all the vitamins, enzymes and minerals it can use. Raw food can also help relieve indigestion and curb appetite. The dietary fiber it contains helps the body to stimulate bowel function and get full faster. There are varieties that are best eaten raw.

If Weight Loss Doesn’t Work: Ten Mistakes To Avoid View photo gallery

This article only contains general information on the relevant health topic and is therefore not intended for self-diagnosis, treatment or medication. It does not in any way replace a visit to the doctor. Unfortunately, our editors are not permitted to answer individual questions about clinical images.