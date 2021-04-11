What science knows about happiness

The Himalayan country of Bhutan is not only beautiful, but there is also happiness that is the measure of all things. But the happiest people in the world live elsewhere.

Rudolf T.

Osnabrück. What is the secret of happiness? Science has been obsessed with this question since ancient times. Meanwhile, the search for happiness has become a branch of science related to happiness. A myriad of disciplines are included: medicine, sociology, psychology, education, theology, political and economic sciences – to name a few. But what did science discover? Can you measure happiness? A journey through 2,000 years of searching for happiness.

Philosophy: What is happiness – laziness or virtue? If Englishman Jeremy Bentham is to be believed, happiness basically consists of a mathematical formula: maximum joy plus minimal suffering leads to the greatest possible happiness