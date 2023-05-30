It’s the usual pattern: anyone who wanted to know more about the situation in Turkey in the past few weeks was shown a picture of a sickly old dictator clinging to power. The fact that his rival has hit overtly nationalistic undertones, with Erdogan asserting that he will accept the election, no matter how it turns out – it was all at best marginal notes in the vast majority of the media.

The scheme also applies elsewhere. Looking at the USA: Every alleged or actual Trump scandal deserves a headline. Surprisingly, this man is the most promising Republican candidate for the upcoming election campaign in the United States.

Or look at Italy: Giorgia Meloni, president of the right-wing conservative “Italian Brotherhood” party, has been prime minister in Rome for nearly six months. During this time she showed herself as a “capable person”, and was not a fascist. Who said this? Stefano Bonaccini, a leading figure in the opposition Social Democrats. The story of the return of fascism to Italy in the form of a blonde woman a hundred years after Mussolini came to power is an invention of the German left-wing media, which is transmitted by politicians of the same mindset.

What should not be, and what cannot be, is the undemocratic dogma of these observers. Their job description is very different, regardless of whether they are politicians or journalists. It is simply: “Say what is”.