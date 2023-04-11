Homepage to know

What is the relationship of the shape of the heart diseases. (iconic image) © imagebroker / Imago

American researchers have found a link between the structure of the heart and the risk of developing atrial fibrillation and heart failure.

The shape of the heart can provide information about whether you have an increased risk of developing certain heart conditions. Researchers at the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai, a nonprofit hospital in Los Angeles, found that people “with hearts that are rounder and shaped like baseballs are more likely to develop heart failure and atrial fibrillation than those with longer hearts that are shaped like baseballs.” The clinic said. “Traditional heart-shaped Valentine.” For their studies Commercial newspaper medicine published The scientists used artificial intelligence, specifically deep learning, and advanced imaging analysis to study the genetics of heart structure.

Images from the UK Biobank

The analysis was based on MRI images of nearly 39,000 healthy individuals from the UK Biobank. “We found that people with spherical hearts were 31 percent more likely to develop atrial fibrillation, and 24 percent more likely to develop cardiomyopathy, which is type of heart muscle disease. Artificial intelligence in medicine is quoted in the notice.

The researchers also noted that the shape of the heart changes over the course of life and usually becomes more round, but especially after serious cardiac events such as a heart attack.

A change in the shape of the heart could be the first sign of disease.

“A change in the shape of the heart can be a first sign of disease,” explains Christine Albert, MD, director of cardiology at the Smidt Heart Institute. Understanding “how the heart changes when faced with disease”—combined with reliable imaging—is a critical step in preventing atrial fibrillation and cardiomyopathy.

David Ouyang sees the potential in large biobanks and cardiac imaging data and the use of artificial intelligence to identify genetic variants that affect the heart and thus detect vulnerabilities “years or even decades before the development of obvious heart disease.” bam