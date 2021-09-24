What is DAZN, what can I see and everything you need to know

This page has been translated using artificial intelligence and machine learning.

(Pocket-lint) – While it feels like a different streaming service is coming up every week, DAZN has been around since 2016 – although you might not find out just yet because your favorite sports league is now streaming exclusively on the service.

Anyway, we’ll tell you everything you need to know what DAZN is, what kind of content you can watch on it, how to sign up and what else to wonder about.

First of all, it is important to note that DAZN is a very global brand and this means that the content is fragmented. In the case of DAZN, the fragmentation is massive.

Basically, DAZN is a completely different streaming service depending on which country you live in, but at its core it is the Netflix of sports. The question should be: “Is the sport I’m watching available in my country on DAZN or elsewhere?”

To sum up how complex DAZN’s global broadcast network really is, the company owns partial rights to over 30 different sports categories made up of more than 180 selected sporting or league events in 120 different countries (and more). Match these numbers and you’ll get a myriad of what’s available and what isn’t in some areas.

Take WWE for example. In the US, it’s only available on NBC’s Peacock Network, and in the UK, if you want to watch, you’ll need WWE’s own WWE Network. But when you’re in Germany, DAZN holds the exclusive rights to the entire WWE catalog and streams all the action going on live as it airs.

The same is true for more popular events such as the English Premier League, First Division and the UEFA Champions League. In the UK, football fans can watch matches on Sky Sports or BT Sport, but if you live in Canada, you can stream the Premier League and Champions League matches live on DAZN.

If you’re in Italy, DAZN holds the full broadcast rights to Serie A, which also extends to the UEFA Europa League, but try watching the Champions League and you’re in luck – you’ll need Amazon Prime for that.

squirrel_widget_6095774

dazn Costs $19.99 per month to manufacture in the US However, much cheaper than $99.99 per year if you are willing to withdraw all that money in one go. in Great Britain DAZN costs £7.99 per month , a sharp increase from the previous monthly cost of £1.99. Interestingly, there does not appear to be an option for an annual plan in the UK.

It is important to note that DAZN is not a real TV broadcaster, but an online streaming service, which means that you need to watch on the Internet or on an Internet-connected Smart TV.

In the United States, boxing has been the most popular sport on DAZN since HBO announced that it would no longer host or broadcast sporting events.

One way or another, DAZN owns the rights to almost all known sports in the world; The question is, in the country where you live, do they own the rights to the sports competition you want to watch.

The easiest way to find out By going to the DAZN website And click on the “Sports” banner at the top. Since the website knows which country you are in, the results you see should include all the sports that can be streamed should you choose to sign up.