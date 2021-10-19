Above all, Facebook is stepping in when it comes to social shopping: it now has more than 300 million monthly store visitors and more than 1.2 million monthly active stores. We explain what Facebook and Instagram are planning in terms of social commerce.

Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok are serious competitors to Amazon and other marketplaces. Not when it comes to targeted searches. But when users are on social networks, get inspired and buy a product on the side they come across and love. Social commerce, if you will, is virtual shopping.

Above all, Facebook is accelerating its pace when it comes to social shopping: according to its own data, the social network can already record more than 300 million monthly store visitors and more than 1.2 million monthly active stores. In order to push this development even further, Facebook wants to continue to focus more on personalizing the shopping journey in the future.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently presented the following innovations in the Facebook Live Audio Room:

Product tag advertising is now available worldwide on Instagram

“Customized Shopping” is now available on Facebook and Instagram worldwide

Companies with available shops

Dynamic Ads Auto Layout and Destination is available in a global beta and Static Ads is available in the US, EMEA

Advanced targeting options

Additionally, jobs have been announced for collaborative ads. These enable retailers to collaborate with brands on Facebook. “We are building additional features for collaborative ads that allow retailers to easily work with brands on Facebook. Now retailers and marketplaces can offer advanced targeting options to partner brands and sellers in order to reach people who have already shown an interest, brands can advertise with an organic creator Posts that direct customers to a retailer’s website,” reads a “Facebook for Business” blog post.