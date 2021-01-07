What could Hunter Dickinson do more for Michigan basketball?

Ann Arbor – The focus for Hunter Dickinson’s entry into Wednesday’s game with Minnesota should have been defense.

Minnesota Center, Liam Robbins, was knocked out by a 27-point match. When Dickinson blew up a defensive mission into practice earlier this week, Joan Howard stopped training the correction. Dickinson’s teammates told him, too.

Isaiah Leavers said, “We told him, ‘One of these might not be an offensive game for you. You have to slow (Robbins).'”

Dickinson locked up defensively … and also He scored 28 points in an 82-57 win.

“I don’t know what happened,” said Levers, laughing. “But he was a two-way player tonight.”

By starting Michigan 10-0, Dickinson was on his way to one of the best freshman seasons in the program’s history. He leads the team with 18 points and 8.1 rebounds per match while it pays 73% of the field.

There have already been several auditions this season and the novice has passed them all. He scored 11 points and eight boards in his debut career and 20 points on his debut, the Big Ten opener. Minnesota should have been his toughest challenge yet, as last week’s player faces USBWA National. Dickinson loaded Robbins to five points plus making 12 of 15 rounds.

“He was amazing,” said Minnesota coach Richard Bettino. “We talked about cornering him, but it’s kind of similar to what (Luca) Garza does, he’s just in good places and he’s going so fast that it was hard to do anything … I’ve never seen a kid shoot that kind of percentages. He kind of dies in the basket. “

Compared to Garza, the top ten players of the year, and the favorite to win the National Player of the Year award, after 10 games? Not bad.

Dickinson showed his presence in Michigan’s first possession on Wednesday, bouncing offensively himself, bouncing Rubens’ body to save space, and turning the ball. Dickinson excelled at Pick and Roll, demonstrating impressive chemistry with new point keeper Mike Smith. As Bettino pointed out, a left-handed Dickinson showed a wonderful touch around the basket.

If Dickinson ends the season as Michigan’s top scorer, he will be the eighth new student in the show’s history to do so. His current scoring rate would be the second-all-time high among Michigan freshmen, behind goalkeeper Mike McGee with just 19.7 points per game in 1977-78.

Dickinson does his job defensively, too. It makes good use of its 7ft, 1, and 255lbs frame when placing the wall in the basket while avoiding mistakes. Against Minnesota, he looked better than expected when hedging on ball screens in the ocean. Stressed as a two-way player, Howard was adopted by Dickinson.

Dickinson said, “If you are just a scorer, the teams will come back and attack you at the offensive end.” “I’ve focused too much on trying to defend my position, not being a weak link there.”

He always took credit for others, and Wednesday was no different. He praised the plan of the coaches for the match and his teammates to exert pressure on the ball to prevent easy passes after entering.

Related: How Michigan basketball became a ‘kick-ass defensive team’

Michigan is shooting all cylinders at the moment, but the Fresh Student In The Center deserves to be appreciated.

Earlier this week, he was asked about the possibility He leaves for the NBA after the season. In part, he said, “The plan for me was to try to get the best of my ability this year and then hope to progress through my years here or no matter how long I’m here,” adding that his focus is winning.

He said he can still improve, noting that he wants to make sure he keeps his basics even when he feels tired (he’s played at least 31 minutes in three of the past four matches).

Wednesday was another great show for Dickinson, though there were better men (and bigger, at least by weight) than Robins’ Big Ten. Garza and Kofi Cockburn from Illinois come to mind. Michigan is set to face upcoming WisconsinOn Tuesday, the Badger has a dynamic front yard in Nate Rivers and Mika Potter.

Looking at Dickinson’s performance so far this season, there are every reason to believe he will be up to the challenge.