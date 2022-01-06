What are the federal and state governments planning now?

In the future, everyone who has not yet been reinforced must also submit a test.

(Photo: Reuters)

2G in Berlin

Berlin More coronavirus measures are emerging before the federal and state governments discuss the state of the pandemic. Due to the rapid expansion of the Omikron variant, access to cafes, restaurants and bars should be possible in the future only for people who have been vaccinated and convalescing through testing. Exceptions apply to people who have a booster vaccine.

This came from a draft resolution of the Prime Minister’s conference with Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and the country’s leaders on Friday. “In these places, masks cannot be worn permanently, so that the mutated virus is easily transmitted there,” the newspaper says. The rule should be implemented as early as January 15, but the date is still in dispute.

Pre-established restrictions – such as closed clubs and contact restrictions for private celebrations of a maximum of ten people – must remain in effect. In addition, quarantine and isolation times must be adjusted in order to minimize personnel losses, especially in critical infrastructure.

