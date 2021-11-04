Western powers call on Iran to comply with nuclear deal

Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States and France are expressing increasing concerns about Iran’s provocative nuclear moves.

The United States, Germany, France and the United Kingdom on Saturday urged Iran to return to the “Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action” (JCPOA) agreed in 2015 between Iran and the P5+1 nations (China, France, Germany, Russia and major powers). Britain and the United States) negotiated nuclear deals.

The four countries said in a joint statement issued by the White House man was released.

The declaration was signed by French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden and published during the G20 summit in Rome, where the four heads of state and government met.

Serious and growing concern

The four heads of state and government also declared their intention to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. They expressed their “serious and growing concern” that Iran had “accelerated the pace of provocative nuclear steps”, including (high) uranium enrichment.

The statement said: The steps taken by Iran are more worrying as the country is cooperating less and more with the International Atomic Energy Agency: providing systems.

The heads of state and government wrote in the statement that it was possible to reach an agreement with Iran and that a return to compliance would lead to the lifting of sanctions. This would also lead to “a lower risk of a nuclear crisis that would cause regional diplomacy to fail.”

A senior US government official told reporters that Merkel had suggested holding the meeting so that leaders could discuss issues before nuclear talks resume in Vienna, Reuters reported.

(clause „Western leaders urge Iran to return to ‘full compliance’ with nuclear dealIt was first published by the Jewish News Syndicate. Translated by Alexander Gruber.)