World

Wellington NZ: Gestrandetes Orca-Baby vor Plimmerton Beach

July 14, 2021
Esmond Barker

  • 1/7

    At the beginning of the low tide, a baby orca in New Zealand fell into a shallow rocky puddle and was unable to free himself.

  • 2/7

    Volunteers recovered the animal.

  • 6/7

    We are now looking for this – there are also volunteers participating.

  • 7/7

    Many vets take care of marine creatures.

All New Zealand is concerned about a baby orca stranded in Wellington (New Zealand) on Sunday. Video recordings show how people free the tiny marine creature from their predicament and allow the animal to return to the water in a deeper sea basin.

But the sad thing is that there is no trace of the herd to which the baby orca belongs.

READ  The United States is preparing for a record heat wave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *