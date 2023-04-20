Weird trick: Potatoes can be kept longer this way

If potatoes are not stored properly, they quickly begin to germinate or wither. Here’s a simple way to keep your potatoes fresh for longer.

Potatoes are one of the most popular foods in Germany. They are inexpensive, can be prepared in many different ways, and will keep for several months if stored properly.

To keep potatoes fresh for a particularly long time, there is a clever trick known as “earth mound”, which is suitable for all consumers who have a garden or raised bed.

This method of storing potatoes has been used for centuries and is a 30cm to 40cm deep hole in your garden or flower bed where you can store potatoes, apples, pears, cabbage and other vegetables.

Storing Potatoes in the Ground Heap: What You Need to Know



For soil hire, you must first find a semi-shady and dry place in the garden. In addition, rainwater must be able to drain well.

Once you’ve found the right place, proceed with the following:

dig a hole 30 to 40 cm deep; Depending on the number of potatoes to be stored, you can adjust the width of the pit. Put a layer of sand about 2 to 4 inches thick in the bottom of the hole and also rabbit wire to keep mice and other unwanted animals out. Also put some straw on top of the wire. You can find suitable products at every pet store and on Amazon. Then, according to the quantity, alternately put a layer of potatoes and a large layer of straw into the hole. Make sure the potatoes are next to each other, not on top of each other, and that there are no rotten spots. Now cover the hole with another layer of straw and traditional planks or wool.

What else you should know:

In winter, the potato should always be in the hole as deep as possible, because it does not tolerate sub-zero temperatures. However, on particularly cold days, the tubers should be brought indoors so that they do not spoil.

If temperatures rise again, you should aerate the soil mound so that mold does not form due to moisture.

When should I stop eating potatoes?



Although you can extend its shelf life using the above trick, you should check potatoes for certain characteristics before eating them.

For example, the tubers should certainly not be spoiled or very wilted. In addition, the potatoes should not be very green and the shoots should not be very long. The longer the shoots or the greener the potato, the higher the concentration of the toxic substance solanine.

Short stems are fine, but if the shoots are several inches across, we don’t recommend eating potatoes. Green spots should be removed abundantly before cooking.