Weilrod power outage is currently on 03.07.2022: here there are disruptions in the power grid

In Weilrod, power went out in the Rod an der Weil area on Sunday morning. You can find out all the reports about the power outage in Weilrod today and what to do now here on news.de

Power outage and maintenance in Failroad at the moment

On average, the German population is supplied with electricity continuously except for a few minutes per year. For example, failures are not the norm in Weilrod in Hesse, but they can always happen temporarily. For Weilrod, the Störsauskunft.de portal currently lists the troubleshooting process that is being handled by network operator Syna GmbH. Anyone wishing to know the current events in the area will find all the detailed information about the work in progress below.

The following flaws are currently available July 3, 2022 in Weilrod

Temporary power outages are currently underway in the Syna GmbH supply area. Region District road K754 in Rod an der Weil, Cratzenbach, Weilrod in the Weilrod administrative district (postal code 61276, Hochtaunuskreis) It has been affected since 06:27 today and it is estimated that the issue will be fixed at approximately 07:50. Unfortunately, the network operator has not announced any additional information.

(Status: 07/03/2022, 07:44)

Reporting a power outage in Weilrod: How do I find out who is responsible for correcting the error?

You must have one power outage If affected, keep calm and check if the fuse in the fuse box has blown due to overload, for example. Do not report a power outage to the police or rescue co-ordination centers of the fire brigade immediately, as most of the time it is not an emergency. So the correct address is your power supply.

Here you can access the error information from the Syna network operator.

Are you in a good position for a power outage?

Even if the German electricity grid works very reliably, none of us is immune to network problems or even blackouts. Therefore, strong emergency preparedness makes sense and does not require a great deal of effort. So what can be done to deal with such incidents in the best possible way?

If you do not have access to the power grid for a longer period of time, it is recommended to use battery-powered devices in the home, such as cell phones or household appliances, as moderately as possible. When the power goes out, there is usually no more light. Make sure to keep any alternative light sources (flashlight, candles, etc.) in the drawer. An additional uninterruptible power supply (UPS), eg as a variant with Schuko plugs to avoid data loss, is also a good idea. This applies to smaller devices with a power bank. Not only as a hobby camper, it’s also a good idea to have a small gas stove at home and, if possible, a source of nutritious, easy-to-process foods. It is recommended that you always have a sufficient amount of water bottles on hand especially in areas with an electrically operated power supply. Also and especially if you are dependent on supplying medical equipment yourself, it is highly recommended to think about an emergency situation in advance.

In comparison: regional differences in disruptions to the power grid

Outages in the power grid occur from time to time, even if they are mostly regional and only temporary. In Germany, a lot is done to ensure an uninterrupted power supply, so statistically German families have to go without electricity for an average of less than 20 minutes per year. In the UK, it takes more than an hour per year, and in some European countries like Poland or Italy, it takes more than 3 hours.

A comparison of federal states by the Federal Network Agency shows that key blackout numbers range from 9 to 19 minutes. Rhineland-Palatinate (about 19 minutes per year) and Brandenburg (about 17 minutes) top the list, followed by Saxony-Anhalt (16 minutes). On the other hand, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Hesse, Bavaria, Berlin and Schleswig-Holstein suffer the least blackouts (about 9 minutes each).

Follow news.de already in Facebook And the Youtube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos, great contests and a direct line to the editorial team.

+++ Editorial note: This text has been created on the basis of current data with the help of artificial intelligence. If you have any comments or questions, please contact [email protected] +++

ROJ / news.de