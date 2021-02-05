Weather: Why is there a risk of blizzards at the weekend

The weather on the weekend is characterized by unusually strong contrasts: snowstorms and black ice hit parts of Germany, and the proximity of the Alps can reach 20 degrees. The cause of the volatile weather is two air masses of very different temperatures that will shape the weather in northern and southern Germany – and especially where they meet. In northern and eastern Germany, temperatures are expected to remain well below freezing point, while in the south it is sometimes as warm as spring. In the center, where cold and warm meet, it rains sometimes profusely. On the warm side it falls like rain, on the cold side like snow and even freezing rain, Which can take on storm-like proportions.

The split can now be seen. A nearly dead straight border extends from East Frisia to Saxon Switzerland, where the temperature rises by several degrees: from above the freezing point in the north to ten degrees on the Rhine. However, this difference will become more apparent. The reason is two opposing trading patterns. The calling area located somewhere in the center of Germany at the weekend. There is a region of high pressure over Scandinavia, the air around it flows in a clockwise direction, so that the cold air coming from the northeast reaches northern Germany. At the same time, the lowland Tristan region is located in western Europe, which brings warm and humid air from the southeast.

It is difficult to predict exactly where the contact zone will extend over the next few days. In any case, at the end of the week, the first foothills of Tristan arrive in Germany and bring torrential rains on the border between warm and cold. According to forecasts, up to 40 cm of fresh snow and more is possible, and there is a risk of snow drifting due to fresh winds. It remains unclear which regions have the highest rainfall, where there is snow and above all freezing rain. It is likely that the collective air border extends from the Ruhr to Saxony.