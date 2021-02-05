science

Weather: Why is there a risk of blizzards at the weekend

February 5, 2021
Faye Stephens

The weather on the weekend is characterized by unusually strong contrasts: snowstorms and black ice hit parts of Germany, and the proximity of the Alps can reach 20 degrees. The cause of the volatile weather is two air masses of very different temperatures that will shape the weather in northern and southern Germany – and especially where they meet. In northern and eastern Germany, temperatures are expected to remain well below freezing point, while in the south it is sometimes as warm as spring. In the center, where cold and warm meet, it rains sometimes profusely. On the warm side it falls like rain, on the cold side like snow and even freezing rain, Which can take on storm-like proportions.

