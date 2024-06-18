Weather in Mallorca: Vacationers don’t have much time – things are getting tough

The weather in Germany currently leaves a lot to be desired. So it’s no wonder so many vacationers hop on a plane and fly to Mallorca. The past few days have brought plenty of sunshine and summer temperatures to the island. Perfect weather for a long day at the beach in Playas Mallorca.

But if you want to take a trip to the sea in the next few days, you can try the blue wonder.

Weather in Mallorca: Summer takes a break

Summer in Mallorca is here. On the weekend of July 8 and 9, temperatures rose above 30 degrees. Without a single cloud in the sky, beach lovers in particular were able to spend wonderful hours by the sea and enjoy the weather.

But that’s over now. Although the weather will still be quite sunny on Monday (June 10), the following days will be rather dreary and cold. The Spanish Meteorological Service is now announcing bad news for all sun worshipers on the island.

Weather in Mallorca: bleak forecast!

Heavy rain is expected in many parts of Mallorca on Tuesday, June 11 and Wednesday, June 12. This is especially noticeable in low temperatures: while the temperature was still 27 degrees on Monday, it is expected to reach only 23 degrees in the following days.

Instead of a beach bag and towels, vacationers should pack an umbrella. But don’t worry: As the weekends approach, the weather forecast is looking like summer again. Then you can look forward to sunshine again and temperatures reaching 30 degrees!

