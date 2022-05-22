Weather: Five killed in storm in Canada



Storm and thunderstorms have wreaked havoc in parts of Canada. At least five people died. More than 600,000 homes have no electricity.

Winds reached 130 kilometers per hour in the cities of Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa. Such strong storms are rarely considered in the region – the most populous in the country. A series of media reports said that 4 people were killed when the trees fell. A woman was killed when her boat capsized in a tributary of the St. Lawrence River.

Saturday evening (local time) was according to the website Power shortage About 925,000 homes in Ontario and Quebec are without electricity – the highest number in Canada, with a population of 38 million. As of Sunday afternoon, more than 600,000 homes were still without electricity. Electricity provider Hydro One wrote on Twitter that it would take several days to restore supply. (dpa)

