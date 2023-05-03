weather A house collapses, a man drowns – and a violent storm breaks out in Italy While the weather in Switzerland is mild, Italy is battling a severe storm. The Emilia-Romagna region was particularly affected. published May 3, 2023 at 11:26 am

A severe storm is currently raging in Italy.

In Bologna, it rained more in two days than it did between January and April.

A house collapsed in Fontanelles, and one person may still be missing.

In the Italian region of Emilia-Romagna, after heavy rains, there were sometimes dramatic floods. Hundreds of people have had to They were rescued from their homes Thousands more were threatened with eviction on Wednesday.

The fire brigade reported about 400 missions after some rivers burst their banks. Soldiers from the Italian army were also deployed. The areas around the capital, Bologna, and the northern Italian port city of Ravenna were particularly affected. Emergency services requested support from other areas.

According to Corriere, more water fell in Bologna in the past 48 hours than in the first four months of the year. Many flooded roads have been closed, and rail traffic has been suspended in many places. In addition to the floods, there were many landslides, some of which also affected residential buildings. Ilmeteo.it writes that the hurricane is responsible for the disruption of the weather. This is located between Calabria and the Ionian region.

closed schools

In some communities such as Faenza, Silva and San Martino di Molinella, schools have been closed as a precaution. Residents were asked not to drive and to go to the upper floors of their homes.

A man in his 80s died in Castel Bolognese on Wednesday morning. According to the “Rai News” portal, the man was riding a bicycle on a road that was closed as a precaution. It was flooded and drowned. Authorities still want to investigate the exact circumstances.

In Fontanelles (Bologna) a house collapsed due to a landslide. Authorities have reported that one person may still be missing.

prospects

Rain is expected to recede in the hard-hit region of Emilia-Romagna in the morning. Bad weather But it will shift towards the regions of the Adriatic, to much of southern and northern Sicily. Some showers are also expected in eastern Sardinia.

In the afternoon, the yellow alert applies in the south of the Marche, Abruzzo, Molise, Basilicata, Calabria and in the north and east of Sicily. Quiet is expected on Thursday.

(AFP / dpa / jar)