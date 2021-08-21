Weak earthquake of magnitude 3.0 – 41 miles southwest of Hilo, Hawaii County, USA, Friday, August 20, 2021 at 6:39 p.m. local time / VolcanoDiscovery

Updated: Aug 21, 2021 11:41 GMT – Reloading

Weak earthquake of magnitude 3.0, at a depth of 34 km

21. August 04:43 UTC: First message: USGS 4 minutes later.

21. August 4:45: The amount has been recalculated from 3.5 to 3.0.

Updated Saturday, August 21, 2021, 04:51

Weak 3.0-magnitude earthquake hits Hilo, Hawaii County, Hawaii, Hawaii, USA

Weak earthquake of magnitude 3.0 – 41 miles southwest of Hilo, Hawaii County, USA, on Friday, August 20, 2021 at 6:39 p.m. local time

The US Geological Survey reported that a 3.0-magnitude earthquake occurred just 11 minutes ago near Hilo, Hawaii County, Hawaii, in Hawaii, United States. According to the Institute, the most important national and international agency for seismic activity in the United States, the earthquake occurred on Friday, August 20, 2021, in the early evening at 6:39 pm local time at an average depth of 34 km. Below the epicenter. The strength, exact location of the epicenter and depth of the earthquake can be corrected in the next few hours, while seismologists manually evaluate the data and refine their calculations.

A second agency, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), gave the earthquake a different magnitude of 3.6.

Based on initial seismic data and initial calculations, no damage is expected and the earthquake may not have been felt.

earthquake data:

If you are or were in this area during the earthquake, help others with your comments and submit a quick report here. Original earthquake reports from users are of great interest to earthquake research, as they help in improving models related to ground vibrations and thus potential earthquake risks. You can use your device's position or drag the animated marker on the map to your location to indicate your location at the time of the earthquake (optional).

Compare earthquake data from different agencies

Tip: The more different agencies report the same earthquake, the more reliable the data and the more accurate one can derive the average value for magnitude, depth, etc. It usually takes a few hours for the seismic data to be accurately assessed and for the information to be of reliable accuracy. This often causes the volume and other data to correct up or down over and over again in the first few hours.

succumb to Depth your location those 3.0 34 km 6 km NE from Pahala, Hawaii USGS 3.6 38 km Hawaii Island, Hawaii EMSC

View the aftershocks of previous earthquakes and earthquakes

Previous earthquakes in the same area



