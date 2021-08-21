Weak earthquake of magnitude 3.0 – 41 miles southwest of Hilo, Hawaii County, USA, Friday, August 20, 2021 at 6:39 p.m. local time / VolcanoDiscovery

Weak earthquake of magnitude 3.0, at a depth of 34 km
21. August 04:43 UTC: First message: USGS 4 minutes later.
21. August 4:45: The amount has been recalculated from 3.5 to 3.0.
Updated Saturday, August 21, 2021, 04:51
Weak 3.0-magnitude earthquake hits Hilo, Hawaii County, Hawaii, Hawaii, USA
Weak earthquake of magnitude 3.0 – 41 miles southwest of Hilo, Hawaii County, USA, on Friday, August 20, 2021 at 6:39 p.m. local time
The US Geological Survey reported that a 3.0-magnitude earthquake occurred just 11 minutes ago near Hilo, Hawaii County, Hawaii, in Hawaii, United States. According to the Institute, the most important national and international agency for seismic activity in the United States, the earthquake occurred on Friday, August 20, 2021, in the early evening at 6:39 pm local time at an average depth of 34 km. Below the epicenter. The strength, exact location of the epicenter and depth of the earthquake can be corrected in the next few hours, while seismologists manually evaluate the data and refine their calculations.
A second agency, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), gave the earthquake a different magnitude of 3.6.
Based on initial seismic data and initial calculations, no damage is expected and the earthquake may not have been felt.
earthquake data:
Date and time: August 21, 2021 04:39:52 UTC –
Local time in the epicenter: Friday, August 20, 2021 6:39 pm (GMT -10)
Size: 3
Earthquake depth: 34.4 km
The epicenter geogr. wide length: 19.222°N / 155.41617°W (Hawaii, Hawaii, United States)
Seismic opposite pole: 19222°S/24.584°E
Nearest volcano: Kilauea (25 km / 16 miles)
Nearby places and cities:
7 km from ENE bahala (pop: 1360) -> earthquake is near!
31 km southwest volcano village (bang: 2580) -> earthquake is near!
40 km from ENE Hawaii ocean view (bang: 4,440) -> earthquake is near!
49 km southwest Mountain View (pop: 3920) -> earthquakes nearby!
62 km southwest Hawaii Paradise Park (County of Hawaii) (bang: 11400) -> earthquake is near!
66 km southwest of Hello (pop number: 43300) -> earthquake is near!
77 km southeast Kailua-Kona (County of Hawaii) (pop count: 12000) -> earthquakes nearby!
82 km southeast Kalua (County of Hawaii) (pop: 9640) -> earthquakes nearby!
332 km southeast East Honolulu (pop: 49900) -> earthquake is near!
345 km southeast Honolulu (pop: 371700) -> Near earthquake!
little cloudy 22 degrees Celsius (72 F), Humidity: 69%, Wind: 4 m/s (7 knots) from ENE
Primary data source: USGS (US Geological Survey)
Rated earthquake energy: 2×109 Joules (554 kWh, equivalent to 0.477 tons of TNT) Mehr Infos
Compare earthquake data from different agencies
Tip: The more different agencies report the same earthquake, the more reliable the data and the more accurate one can derive the average value for magnitude, depth, etc. It usually takes a few hours for the seismic data to be accurately assessed and for the information to be of reliable accuracy. This often causes the volume and other data to correct up or down over and over again in the first few hours.
|succumb to
|Depth
|your location
|those
|3.0
|34 km
|6 km NE from Pahala, Hawaii
|USGS
|3.6
|38 km
|Hawaii Island, Hawaii
|EMSC
