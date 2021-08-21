entertainment

Weak earthquake of magnitude 3.0 – 41 miles southwest of Hilo, Hawaii County, USA, Friday, August 20, 2021 at 6:39 p.m. local time / VolcanoDiscovery

August 21, 2021
Ulva Robson
Updated: Aug 21, 2021 11:41 GMT –

earthquake data:

Date and time: August 21, 2021 04:39:52 UTC –
Local time in the epicenter: Friday, August 20, 2021 6:39 pm (GMT -10)
Size: 3

Earthquake depth: 34.4 km
The epicenter geogr. wide length: 19.222°N / 155.41617°W (Hawaii, Hawaii, United States)
Seismic opposite pole: 19222°S/24.584°E
Nearest volcano: Kilauea (25 km / 16 miles)
Nearby places and cities:
7 km from ENE bahala (pop: 1360) -> earthquake is near!
31 km southwest volcano village (bang: 2580) -> earthquake is near!
40 km from ENE Hawaii ocean view (bang: 4,440) -> earthquake is near!
49 km southwest Mountain View (pop: 3920) -> earthquakes nearby!
62 km southwest Hawaii Paradise Park (County of Hawaii) (bang: 11400) -> earthquake is near!
66 km southwest of Hello (pop number: 43300) -> earthquake is near!
77 km southeast Kailua-Kona (County of Hawaii) (pop count: 12000) -> earthquakes nearby!
82 km southeast Kalua (County of Hawaii) (pop: 9640) -> earthquakes nearby!
332 km southeast East Honolulu (pop: 49900) -> earthquake is near!
345 km southeast Honolulu (pop: 371700) -> Near earthquake!

Weather in the epicenter at the time of the earthquake:
little cloudy 22 degrees Celsius (72 F), Humidity: 69%, Wind: 4 m/s (7 knots) from ENE

Primary data source: USGS (US Geological Survey)

Rated earthquake energy: 2×109 Joules (554 kWh, equivalent to 0.477 tons of TNT) Mehr Infos

Compare earthquake data from different agencies

Tip: The more different agencies report the same earthquake, the more reliable the data and the more accurate one can derive the average value for magnitude, depth, etc. It usually takes a few hours for the seismic data to be accurately assessed and for the information to be of reliable accuracy. This often causes the volume and other data to correct up or down over and over again in the first few hours.

succumb to Depth your location those
3.0 34 km 6 km NE from Pahala, Hawaii USGS
3.6 38 km Hawaii Island, Hawaii EMSC

