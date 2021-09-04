We welcome nuclear negotiations on the condition that US sanctions are lifted – RT DE

4 September. 2021 15:43 Uhr



In phone conversations with his French and German counterparts, the newly appointed Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, emphasized his country’s continued resistance to sanctions and pressure from Washington.

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (Social Democratic Party) phoned his new Iranian colleague Hossein Amir Abdollahian on Thursday. The two sides announced this in the evening. The Foreign Ministry said the topics of conversation included Afghanistan, the coronavirus situation and negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program.

Iran confirms in principle the Vienna nuclear talks, as stated by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

“We support nuclear negotiations, but only if they practically lead to the lifting of US sanctions and the implementation of Iran’s legitimate demands,” the new chief diplomat said, according to a statement issued by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

I received congratulatory calls from the German, French and Austrian foreign ministers. Discuss our new balanced relationship with the European Union. vaccinations; Afghanistan; Our region and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA), the repeated Vienna talks must secure our rights/interests. The irresponsible behavior of the United States and the passivity of the European Union must end. – Hassan Amir Abdollahian Amir Abdollahian September 2, 2021

“I reiterated that the Vienna talks must guarantee our rights and interests. The irresponsible behavior of the United States and the negativity of the European Union must stop,” Amir Abdollahian tweeted about the congratulatory calls he received from the prime ministers of Germany, France and Austria. .

His German counterpart Maas thanked Iran for facilitating the evacuation of German citizens from Afghanistan, and declared Germany’s readiness to take all measures to supply Iran with BioNTech vaccines. Maas also called for the resumption of the Vienna talks on the nuclear deal with Iran as soon as possible.

The top Iranian diplomat, appointed by President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad as deputy foreign minister in 2011, advised the European Troika to change its behavior and end inaction when it comes to fulfilling the nuclear deal’s commitments, according to Iranian news agencies. In order to meet. This means that the trio of Berlin, Paris and Rome (E3), who, according to the German Foreign Ministry, closely coordinate the issue of the agreement with Iran.

A spokesman for the German Foreign Ministry confirmed at a press conference on Wednesday that Berlin “strongly calls on Iran to return to the negotiating table constructively and as soon as possible”, adding that the time for talks is running out. Accordingly, the Iranian Foreign Minister said that talks on this will not continue for two to three months.

The sixth round of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington was halted after the mid-June presidential elections and the change of government in Iran. Iran’s new president, Ebrahim Raisi, took office on August 5th. Amir Abdollahian said that negotiations will now continue with the new Iranian team, but the formation may take another two to three months.

Since April of this year, nuclear negotiations between Iran and the five veto-wielding countries of the United Nations as well as Germany have continued in Vienna with the aim of bringing Tehran and Washington back into compliance with the nuclear deal that ended former US President Donald Trump in 2018. As a result, Washington once again imposed harsh sanctions on Tehran.

In August the governments of Germany, France and the United Kingdom published a joint document Opinion of their “grave concern” over recent reports from the International Atomic Energy Agency that Iran has produced up to 20 percent enriched uranium metal for the first time and has significantly expanded its production capacity to up to 60 percent enriched uranium.

Iran’s actions – including restricting access to the International Atomic Energy Agency – “are all the more concerning since the Vienna talks have been suspended for two months at Tehran’s request and Iran has not yet agreed on a date for their resumption. While Iran refuses to negotiate, it is creating.” There are facts on the ground that make returning to the JCPOA more difficult.”

The Vienna Agreement, which was terminated by the USA and officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was signed in 2015 in Vienna between Iran and the G5+1 group of countries (USA, Great Britain, France, Russia and China as well as Germany) Iran must be prevented from acquiring nuclear weapons without depriving it of civilian use of nuclear energy. In return, the treaty provides for the lifting of sanctions on Iran. Now more than 1,500 sanctions imposed by US President Trump on the country will be withdrawn.

