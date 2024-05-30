WDR-Sport: BVB star Sancho celebrated in England

As of: May 3, 2024 at 11:25 AM

Following his impressive game against Paris, BVB dribbler Jadon Sancho is also being celebrated in his native England. It’s a great comeback after his decline at Manchester United.

Jadon Sancho ignored Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher’s request as easily as his rival Nuno Mendes did. Carragher, who was drunk after eight pints, wanted to know from Sancho after the semi-final first-leg win over Paris (1-0) whether he would drink some beer with him after winning the Champions League. “I don’t drink,” the Englishman replied coldly. The matter is settled.

He should Borussia Dortmund If he does win in the top flight on June 1 at London’s Wembley Football Stadium, Sancho will celebrate hard without alcohol. When he was loaned out from Manchester United over the winter break, the 24-year-old had reached the lowest point of his career. Meanwhile, Sancho is turning up the pressure again and is approaching his best form.

“I appreciate the praise and I hope I can continue like this,” Sancho said after the victory over the French champion. The pavilion is celebrated again, especially in England. The Sun newspaper wrote: “San Sensational! Sancho, expelled from Manchester United, has one foot in the Champions League final.”

Against Paris Saint-Germain, Sancho completed twelve successful dribbles. It was the best result in a Champions League semi-final since Lionel Messi and Barcelona beat Manchester United in 2008. “He overshadowed the best player in the world, Kylian Mbappe,” former Bayern professional Owen Hargreaves told English TV. “He looked fitter and sharper.” And more confident.”

“Make the players dance”

Former national player Rio Ferdinand was also excited. “They are serious about making the players dance,” Ferdinand said. The dribbler played like ‘cage football’ and performed better than he had since his Dortmund debut.

Therefore, Dortmund would like to see Sancho don the black and yellow shirt next season ahead of Saturday’s meaningless match (4 April 2024) against FC Augsburg. Coach Edin Terzic confirmed: “We know his qualities.” Discussions with the English record champions should therefore begin soon.

Hope to participate in the European Championship

Sancho himself has not yet given up hope of participating in the European Championship in Germany. “Views like today help,” the former €85m player said after the Paris match. But he also stressed: “I am now focused on the present.” This one is interesting enough.