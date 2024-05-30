May 30, 2024

WDR-Sport: BVB star Sancho celebrated in England

Eileen Curry May 30, 2024 2 min read

As of: May 3, 2024 at 11:25 AM

Following his impressive game against Paris, BVB dribbler Jadon Sancho is also being celebrated in his native England. It’s a great comeback after his decline at Manchester United.

Jadon Sancho ignored Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher’s request as easily as his rival Nuno Mendes did. Carragher, who was drunk after eight pints, wanted to know from Sancho after the semi-final first-leg win over Paris (1-0) whether he would drink some beer with him after winning the Champions League. “I don’t drink,” the Englishman replied coldly. The matter is settled.

He should Borussia Dortmund If he does win in the top flight on June 1 at London’s Wembley Football Stadium, Sancho will celebrate hard without alcohol. When he was loaned out from Manchester United over the winter break, the 24-year-old had reached the lowest point of his career. Meanwhile, Sancho is turning up the pressure again and is approaching his best form.

  • Saturday 3.30 pm: Dortmund – Augsburg
    Right arrow

  • Round 32
    Right arrow

Celebrated by “Al-Shams” newspaper

“I appreciate the praise and I hope I can continue like this,” Sancho said after the victory over the French champion. The pavilion is celebrated again, especially in England. The Sun newspaper wrote: “San Sensational! Sancho, expelled from Manchester United, has one foot in the Champions League final.”

Against Paris Saint-Germain, Sancho completed twelve successful dribbles. It was the best result in a Champions League semi-final since Lionel Messi and Barcelona beat Manchester United in 2008. “He overshadowed the best player in the world, Kylian Mbappe,” former Bayern professional Owen Hargreaves told English TV. “He looked fitter and sharper.” And more confident.”

“Make the players dance”

Former national player Rio Ferdinand was also excited. “They are serious about making the players dance,” Ferdinand said. The dribbler played like ‘cage football’ and performed better than he had since his Dortmund debut.

Therefore, Dortmund would like to see Sancho don the black and yellow shirt next season ahead of Saturday’s meaningless match (4 April 2024) against FC Augsburg. Coach Edin Terzic confirmed: “We know his qualities.” Discussions with the English record champions should therefore begin soon.

  • Borussia Dortmund coach Terzic – “We need close matches to reach the final”
    Right arrow

Hope to participate in the European Championship

Sancho himself has not yet given up hope of participating in the European Championship in Germany. “Views like today help,” the former €85m player said after the Paris match. But he also stressed: “I am now focused on the present.” This one is interesting enough.

See also  Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton fights Nelson Piquet - Formula 1

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

Third place match in the World Cup – Sweden gets bronze – Canada leaves empty-handed – Sports

May 30, 2024 Eileen Curry
2 min read

Sweden defeats Canada and gets the bronze

May 30, 2024 Eileen Curry
1 min read

Ice Hockey World Cup: Sweden wins bronze | Daily newspaper

May 29, 2024 Eileen Curry

You may have missed

3 min read

On June 21, there will be practical research in Wilhelmshaven again

May 30, 2024 Faye Stephens
5 min read

Third place match in the World Cup – Sweden gets bronze – Canada leaves empty-handed – Sports

May 30, 2024 Eileen Curry
2 min read

Login Bonuses have been discovered as a new feature on the official YouTube channel

May 30, 2024 Gilbert Cox
2 min read

Chinese passenger airline: COMAC hopes to achieve C919 certification in Europe next year

May 30, 2024 Esmond Barker