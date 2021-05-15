Water diver from Dresden Wolfram won a bronze medal in Budapest

Budapest / Dresden. DSC diver Martin Wolfram continues to make a big splash after winning the World Cup in Tokyo. Just one week after his dramatic victory in Japan, the 29-year-old won the bronze medal Friday night at the European Championships in Budapest in a three-meter competition. With 484.65 strong points, the protection of coach Boris Rosenberg had to clear the way for the Russians Evgeny Kuznetsov (525.20) and Nikita Schleicher (505.80). Show

For Wolfram, it was the third European Championship medal of his career. In 2015, he was once European champion in the tower, and in 2013 he won the silver from the one meter board. The city of Elbe completed his collection of medals in bronze. He showed himself quite nervous in the competition. After the fifth of the Six Finals, Britain’s James Heatley was three points ahead of him. But Martin Wolfram withstood the pressure, making his last clean jump into the water with more than 86 points, while the British did not come close to the German competitor with 70 points.

In the preliminary fight, the DSC made two small errors in the program and was sixth in the final battle, where he again improved dramatically. With this, he once again impressively confirmed his performance at the World Cup in Tokyo. European record champion Patrick Housding, who had previously won gold twice, did not do well this time and finished ninth.

Previously, Wolfram's DSC colleague, Tina Bunzel and Christina Wassen from Berlin, had just missed the medal in the simultaneous jump from the tower. The duo finished fourth with 284.28 points. Ukrainian Xenia Bailo and Sofia Lyskun (286.74) have led for a long time, failing the last jump and retreating to third place. Victory in the competition from a height of ten meters went to the Russians Ekaterina Bellewa and Julia Timoshinina (307.44), and the silver medal went to Eden Cheng and Louis Toulson (290.58) of Great Britain.