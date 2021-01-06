Watch the balcony pirate panic after the smuggler’s car stopped in the driveway

Do you want me to get you a shovel?

2021 is only a few days old, but we have an early competitor for the most embarrassing videos of the year.

A Canadian balcony pirate caught red-handed couldn’t get too far in his car after swept himself on a pile of snow – right in front of his victims.

The surprising video shows the moment when a homeowner opens his front door in Mississauga, Ontario to catch a man stealing a parcel.

The owner of the house shouted after him, “I am done. I am done,” as he was walking quickly down the driveway to his waiting car, which he had parked at the residence.

Give shyness “very sorry!” He jumps into the driver’s seat, throws the car back and quickly backs up – or so he wished.

Sweet Justice … A balcony pirate gets stuck in the snow in Mississauga Insta credit directly pic.twitter.com/vApYjWmpe6 – Joan Wilder (@joannewilder) January 5, 2021

A Toyota Yaris backs up over a snow bridge removed from the driveway … and stays there.

The pirates spin and spin at the little front steering wheel, but try as much as you can the escape car is not going anywhere.

“The police are coming,” the owner of the house shouted after him. “Call the police quickly now,” he told his wife.

But it doesn’t have to be fast at all.

The would-be pirate jumps out of the car and tries over and over to free the car, while the family watches his pathetic attempts to flee the scene.

As he runs to and from the front wheels and steering wheel, the homeowner begins to feel sorry for the unfortunate thief, he even gives him a shovel jokingly.

But the wheels keep spinning in vain, and the engine just keeps spinning, and Complete videos Turns out.

“It’s pushing in front of me … you need to put the wheels on the ground,” the guy even advises him, and now it looks like he really pity him.